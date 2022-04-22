The weekend is nearly here as FC Dallas is back at home to begin their Copa Tejas title defense of rivals Houston. It will also be a double-dip of games with Houston as North Texas SC will host the Dynamo 2 in an MLS Next Pro game on Saturday as well.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to face Sporting Kansas City in 2022 US Open Cup Round of 32 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas will have to go on the road to continue to advance in this year’s tournament.

Scouting Report: Examining the Houston Dynamo - Big D Soccer

The first edition of Copa Tejas is here as FC Dallas looks to take down rivals Houston.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 4.23.22 | FC Dallas

Nico Estevez gets his first look at a rivalry game here this weekend against the Dynamo.

Maarten Paes enjoys fast start, Dallas living as FC Dallas' starting goalkeeper in 2022 | The Striker Texas

The goalkeeper and his girlfriend, a top model, are enjoying life in Dallas, where it seems likely he'll be signed long-term after an early loan.

// MLS //

Who's next? 12 head coach candidates for DC United & San Jose Earthquakes | MLSSoccer.com

Naturally, we're going to see some FCD-related names on these lists the longer the coaching searches go on in San Jose and DC.

Report: DC United, Gareth Bale "exchanging proposals" after months of silence | MLSSoccer.com

DCU needs to figure their coaching situation out first before they dive in deep with an expensive (probably too expensive) splash in Bale.

Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game? | MLSSoccer.com

Last year's All-Star Game with Liga MX was a lot of fun and MLS is going to do it again. I'm sure we'll see some FCD flavor on the roster when it is all said and done but I do like the look of this proposed group.

Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI | MLSSoccer.com

I don't think letting analytics select a roster is the true way to go all the time but this one isn't bad either.

The 2022 US Open Cup moves on to the round of 32 | US Soccer Players

The 2022 US Open Cup saw several upsets of MLS teams in the third round as the tournament moves to the round of 32 and more MLS participants.

What is RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni’s brand of soccer? - RSL Soapbox

What is RSL? A team that lacks much definition, outside of league-topping long passes.

Columbus Crew fans’ trip to Detroit City FC is a reminder of the good and bad of the U.S. Open Cup - Massive Report

I do love that teams like Detroit got to host MLS teams in this last round, which has been lacking in previous tournaments.