FC Dallas to face Sporting Kansas City in 2022 US Open Cup Round of 32

The draw for the Round of 32 in this year’s Lamar Hunt US Open Cup was held on Thursday morning in South Florida. FC Dallas was put into the South Central regional group with rivals Houston, Sporting Kansas City and USL-Championship side San Antonio FC.

After the blind draw was conducted by two Inter Miami fans, FC Dallas was drawn as a road team that will take on Sporting KC on May 10 or 11 at Children’s Mercy Park. This will be the second meeting of the two clubs at that point in the year, as they’ll square off at the end of April in Kansas City for a regular season match.

The winner of this game will be grouped again into new geography-based groups for the Round of 16 and Quarterfinal games. That draw will be held on May 12.

This game will come between a home game with Seattle and a road game in LA, which could mean we’ll see a fair amount of roster rotation for this game out of head coach Nico Estevez.

What do you make of FC Dallas having to go on the road in the next round? Disappointed not to see another match with Houston or San Antonio?