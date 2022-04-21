Now that the Third Round of the 2022 US Open Cup is in the books, we can begin turning our attention to a Texas Derby/Copa Tejas game for this weekend as FC Dallas welcomes in Houston on Saturday afternoon. Our scouting report of the Orange will be on this space later today, but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas players called into US Youth National Team camps - Big D Soccer

One Homegrown player headlines a group of players that will head to California.

FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls: Game grades - Big D Soccer

One last note from the game in New Jersey as we hand out some game grades.

// MLS //

US Open Cup Third Round roundup: Austin & Real Salt Lake upset, LAFC & others march on | MLSSoccer.com

Two more MLS sides lost on Wednesday night in the USOC, setting up some interesting groups for the next round. FC Dallas will get either Houston, SKC, or San Antoni in the next round.

Seven MLS teams who must make a signing before the Primary Transfer Window closes | MLSSoccer.com

It is weird that the league's primary window is open for so long but some teams are smart to take advantage of it here.

D.C. United fires head coach Hernan Losada - Black And Red United

DCU surprised a lot of folks yesterday morning with the news that they were firing Losada. It was said he lost the locker room and front office support, which is never a good thing.

Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension | MLSSoccer.com

A new DP deal seems to be in the cards for Vela here as the veteran is going to stick around MLS for a little while longer.

The Earthquakes have to fix their defense | US Soccer Players

The San Jose Earthquakes made a coaching change on Monday, but the bigger question is how they address their defensive issues in 2022.

Away from the games, MLS players' lives are defined by monotony: 'I wish I was more interesting' | ESPNFC

On the field, MLS players' lives are full of excitement. For the rest of their workweek, though, maintaining body and mind is a lesson in tedium.

MLS investigating Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez over abuse claim - ESPNFC

MLS is investigating Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez over possible instances of verbal abuse toward his ex-partner, sources told ESPN. Yeah, not a great look for anyone involved.

Austin FC flexes MLS muscle, still falls flat against scrappy San Antonio FC | The Striker Texas

Diego Fagúndez put another piece of history next to his name, scoring the first Open Cup goal in Verde history at Toyota Field. But it wasn't enough to see off San Antonio FC.

RSL crashes out of Open Cup, loses 1-0 to third-division Northern Colorado - RSL Soapbox

RSL dropped another game here, adding to what has already been a rough week for the club.