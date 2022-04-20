FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls: Game grades

Last Saturday, FC Dallas drew 0-0 against the New York Red Bulls, in a game where the Red Bulls had the bulk of chances and FC Dallas was able to survive based off last-ditch defending and some great saves from Maarten Paes.

Here’s a brief breakdown of how the FC Dallas players performed as they moved slightly up into the 4th position in the Western Conference:

Maarten Paes (GK) - 8.2

Against the Red Bulls, Paes had a good game in goal with some subpar distribution from the back. The three xCG (expected conceded goals) measurements that I use in my evaluation of goalkeepers had Paes conceding at least 0.5 of a goal with the highest coming in at 1.3. These three statistics provide evidence that Paes did a good job stopping goals, as he prevented more opportunities than what would have been expected. Additionally, Paes passing out of the back was fairly poor as he completed just 70% of his passes (second percentile) and 67% of his long passes (46th percentile). This is something that the Dutch goalkeeper will look to improve in his next game against the Dynamo.

Ema Twumasi (RB) - 4.2

Twumasi did not have that great of a game as he was below-average across the board, with his playmaking and defensive grades being his lowest out of all the major categories. The American completed just one progressive pass in the match (sixth percentile), 45% of his 11 passes to forward passes (17th percentile), 50% of his passes to the final third (33rd percentile), and failed to even attempt a cross or pass to the penalty area. Clearly, Twumasi wasn’t able to get forward as much as he would have liked and had pretty much no impact in that regard. Defensively, the American really struggled to apply pressure (third percentile for presses and first percentile for press percentage) and although he completed a decent amount of his defensive duels (85th percentile), Twumasi ranked low in his defensive duel actions (20th percentile) and recoveries (25th percentile), meaning that he struggled to mark and remain tight to his man. Putting this performance aside, Twumasi will look to get back on track and attempt to hold his starting position against the Dynamo next week.

Matt Hedges (CB) - 5.8

Apart from his solid defending and aerials, Hedges was poor in the remaining major categories for center backs (total actions, passing, and carrying). The American asserted himself in the air as he won three of four aerial duels (71st percentile), but he also maintained solid defending throughout the match (excluding his one stumble) as he ranked in the 97th percentile for interceptions, 83rd percentile for recoveries, and the 99th percentile for clearances. Hedges was below-average in applying pressure, but because of the previous statistics mentioned, he had a solid defensive game for FC Dallas.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 5.3

Aside from his defending, Martinez was very poor in this game. His usual excellent passing was non-existent against the Red Bulls, as the Spaniard completed just 69% of his passes (8th percentile), 38% of his long balls (28th percentile), and failed to complete any of his passes to the final third. The center back duo for FC Dallas also lost the ball a combined 28 times in the match (including 23 times in their own half), which just goes to show how much they struggled building out of the back (for reference, both center backs ranked below the 10th percentile for losses). He’ll look to revert back typical passing and playmaking form in his next game against the Dynamo.

Marco Farfan (LB) - 5.2

Like his opposing outside back, Ema Twumasi, Farfan’s playmaking this game was pretty much non-existent; however, unlike Twumasi, the former USMNT U22 international ranked average or slightly below average in everything else. Pressing-wise, Farfan wasn’t much better than his Twumasi (19th percentile for presses and 6th percentile for press percentage); however, he was highly ranked in the other aspects of his defensive game as Farfan landed in the 99th percentile for interceptions, 92nd percentile for recoveries, 89th percentile for defensive duels and 79th percentile for defensive duel percentage. As you can see, apart from Farfan’s pressing against his defenders (which was absent among most of the Dallas backline), he had a very good defensive performance and certainly helped the team keep a clean sheet on the road.

Brandon Servania (CM) - 5.8

Servania had a fairly decent all around game against the Red Bulls, as he ranked above-average in every category except for passing which was slightly below average. The American struggled to create opportunities going forward as he attempted just eight forward passes in the match (19th percentile) and completed 50% (fourth percentile). While Servania attempted a lot of presses (83rd percentile) and defensive duels (97th percentile), he struggled to recover the ball from opposing players, as he won possession back for Dallas just five times in the match. Going forward, Servania won six of his 10 offensive duels (75th percentile) and was about average for his passes to the final third and progressive passes. Overall, this was a solid game for Servania as he didn’t overextend himself or make two many mistakes, but there are some areas of improvement for the American international to work on in his next few outings.

Facundo Quignon (CDM) - 7

Quignon was one of the bright spots of this game as he was solid across all major categories, especially defensively. The Argentine ranked in or above the 75th percentile for interceptions, recoveries, defensive duel percentage, and pressures, which goes to show how impressive his defensive performance was and his role in the clean sheet. Additionally, Quignon did a good job of not losing the ball, as he ranked above the 90th percentile for losses. However, the Argentine may have been a bit too conservative when he had the ball, as he ranked below the 10th percentile for forward passes, passes to the final third, progressive passes and long passes. This performance is definitely something that FC Dallas fans should be excited about, especially after Cerrillo’s disappointing return to the starting lineup last week. Regardless, Quignon will look to solidify his position as the #6 in the Dallas starting XI next week against the Dynamo.

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 6.8

Like his midfield partners, Pomykal had a good overall performance, except for his offensive grade which was slightly below average; however, he made up for that by displaying some good defensive work. The American ranked above the 70th percentile for his pressing, press percentage, defensive duel percentage and recoveries grades, showcasing his all-around defensive ability. However, one trait that I noticed from the Dallas midfield was that they all ranked below the 20th percentile for recoveries in the opponent’s half. I think this shows how much defensive output was required from these players because they were pinned back into their own half for most of the game. Therefore, I’m not all that worried about Pomykal’s offensive performance (or any of the midfielders for that matter), because they did what was required of them to get a road point against a pretty tough team.

Paul Arriola (RW) - 4.1

Apart from his passing, Arriola was poor in this match, especially in his dribbling and offensive grades. Part of the reason for this subpar game from Arriola should be on him, but he also didn’t receive much service, as indicated with his total actions grade being in the bottom 15th percentile for wingers. However, it is hard to discern the level to which Arriola’s lack of service played in his poor performance. Regardless, the American only attempted one dribble in this match and didn’t even attempt a pass to the penalty area. As stated at the beginning of this analysis, Arriola displayed some solid passing in this match as he completed 85% of his total passes and both of his crosses and forward passes. While it appears like Arriola attempted to make the most of his opportunities, the mere fact that he just took two forward passes is very concerning and is definitely a major indication that FC Dallas were on the back foot for most of this match and didn’t have the ability to generate many chances.

Jesus Ferreira (CF) - 4.3

Like his USMNT partner Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira was pretty much nonexistent throughout the match, as he received a below-average grade in every major category except for dribbling and aerials. Ferreira’s shooting was especially concerning in this match as the current USMNT #9 attempted just one shot, which generated .01 xG. I think this poor shooting performance from Ferreira is more a lack of service from his teammates than his fault (Ferreira’s total actions grade was in the 12th percentile), but either way, he cannot become so isolated in a match to where he is only getting one shot off, no matter how good the opponent is. The American recorded just one touch in the penalty area and while he tried to carry the ball forward (progressive carry grade of 7.7), Ferreira ultimately couldn’t do much on the ball as he generated one shot creating action in the match and pretty much nothing else. If Dallas are going to win games, they need to get their #9 more involved in the game, whether it’s Ferreira dropping deeper to receive the ball or the Dallas backline playing with a greater sense of urgency to get the ball to Velasco and Arriola to create opportunities.

Alan Velasco (LW) - 4.0

Although Velasco had some good moments with dribbling and progressive runs, he still received very poor passing and total actions grades. As per usual, the Argentine racked up his typical dribbles and progressive runs in this match, achieving marks above the 80th percentile for both, but my concern still remains that for each long and beautiful progressive run, there are about five runs/dribbles where he is stopped. The Argentine lost the ball a whopping 17 times in the match and miscarried it five times, both of which led to grades below the fifth percentile. Velasco has the energy and ability to create opportunities, he just needs to develop a more efficient approach that maybe requires him to pull back a bit and learn when to lay the ball off to a teammate when he receives the ball. This was one of my major concerns with him coming from Independiente to MLS and even though he is still very young, I would like to see some more progress in that area soon.

SUBS

Franco Jara - N/A

Jader Obrian - N/A

Edwin Munjoma - N/A

Nkosi Tafari - N/A

Edwin Cerrillo - N/A