FC Dallas players called into US Youth National Team camps

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men’s Youth National Team for its upcoming training camp in Carson, Calif. from April 22-May 1. FC Dallas Homegrown Dante Sealy, who’s currently on loan with PSV Eindhoven, has also been called up.

The U-20 MYNT team will train at Dignity Health Sports Park as it continues preparations for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, which will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

FC Dallas Academy players Michael Cortellessa and Bryce Outman were also called up to the U.S. U-15 Men’s Youth National Team for the 18th Torneo delle Nazioni set for April 25-May 1 at several venues across Austria, Italy and Slovenia.

Carerra was signed by FC Dallas earlier this year ahead of the 2022 season and was loaned to MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC. He made his professional debut on March 26 and has started in goal in four MLS NEXT Pro matches this season, allowing only three goals in four games, making 15 saves, and registering a 0.75 GAA and 83.3 saves percentage.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – APRIL TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire F.C.; Naperville, Ill.), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo; Bronx, N.Y.)

DEFENDERS (7): Quembol Guadalupe (Orlando City S.C.; Orlando, Fla.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City S.C.; Apopka, Fla.), Jaziel Orozco (Real Salt Lake; El Paso, Texas), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Anthony Sorenson (Philadelphia Union; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Devan Tanton (Fulham F.C.; Orlando, Fla.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City S.C.; Titusville, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wis.), Javier Casas Jr. (Chicago Fire F.C.; Addison, Ill.), Juan Castilla (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Tarun Karumanchi (UCLA; San Ramon, Calif.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders F.C.; Las Vegas, Nev.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Damion Downs (1. FC Koln; Schwenbenried, Germany), Kristian Fletcher (Unattached; Bowie, Md.), Luca Koleosho (RCD Espanyol; Trumbull, Conn.), Nathan Ordaz (Los Angeles F.C.; Encino, Calif.), Dante Sealy (PSV Eindhoven; Frisco, Texas), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United F.C.; Braselton, Ga.)

U.S. U-15 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION – TORNEO DELLE NAZIONI

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC; Kissimmee, Fla.), Patryk Stechnij (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (6): Davi Alexandre (New York Red Bulls; New York City, N.Y.), Scott Chavira (Santa Cruz Breakers; San Jose, Calif.), Michael Cortellessa (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Lebanon, Pa.), Luis Rivera (Real Salt Lake; Herriman, Utah), Jeremiah White (NY Red Bulls; Elkins Park, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Owen Anderson (San Jose Earthquakes; San Rafael, Calif.), Kyrome Lumsden (LAFC; Lakewood, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Rohan Rajagopal (San Jose Earthquakes; Los Altos, Calif.), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS (7): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Grayson Carter (Portland Timbers; Boise, Idaho), Caden Glover (Saint Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas; Fairview, Texas), Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puenta, Calif.), Gavin Turner (D.C. United; Fairfax, Va.)