FC Dallas managed to survive and advance in last night’s US Open Cup game against FC Tulsa. In tournaments like that, you don’t have to be great as long as you find a way to advance. The next round’s draw will be on Friday to help determine who FCD gets next.

// FC Dallas //

Three thoughts as FC Dallas scoots past FC Tulsa and into the next round of the U.S. Open Cup | The Striker Texas

FCD is into the fourth round of the Open Cup after an ugly but overall positive 2-1 win over FC Tulsa on Tuesday night.

// MLS //

Chicago & Columbus upset, Houston & San Jose advance in Third Round | MLSSoccer.com

The results on Tuesday night saw two MLS teams get upset by lower division teams. There will be another set of games tonight as well with the next round draw coming on Friday as more MLS teams join the fun.

Ezra Hendrickson slams Chicago Fire FC after US Open Cup exit to Union Omaha | MLSSoccer.com

Losing this early in the US Open Cup is never a great thing for any MLS side but I do appreciate Hendrickson's attitude about it following the loss in penalties.

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans? | MLSSoccer.com

You won't see any FCD players on this list since the two teams competing in this didn't do so well.

Pumas sell out their leg of CCL final in just 15 minutes - Sounder At Heart

Both legs of the CCL final should be full of packed stands. There should be close to 60,000 fans greeting the Sounders in Mexico.

Crew drops out of U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 loss to Detroit City FC - Massive Report

I do like that Columbus had to go on the road for this one, I really wish more lower-division teams had the ability to host these third-round games.