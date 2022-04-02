FC Dallas picks up a scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire

On a cold and rainy afternoon by Lake Michigan, FC Dallas picked up their first road point of the 2022 season in a scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire.

Both teams struggled to do anything in the attacking end, with just a shot on goal apiece for the Brimstone Cup rivals.

The first half saw a little more play in the Chicago attacking end. The best opportunity for Chicago came midway through the first half as Kacper Przybylko was bumped by Facundo Quignon in the penalty box. The center official didn’t call for a penalty despite the cries of the Fire faithful.

It took 88 minutes for FC Dallas to finally get a chance on goal as Edwin Cerrillo played a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Chicago defense where Nanu was there to meet it. The Portuguese defender opted to take a weak chance on goal instead of crossing it to an open teammate in the penalty box.

Instant Reaction: Even had this game been played in 70-degree weather at Soldier's Field, I think you take this scoreless draw. Yeah, there wasn’t a ton in this one and that even feels generous to say. Neither team really dominated any large stretch of the game. I do think that you could still build off of this game, especially with more road trips coming up this month. The old adage was to always pick up wins at home and draws on the road, so FC Dallas succeeded in that today. Even if it wasn’t that great to watch.

Man of the Match: Hard to really give this to anyone today, on both sides. Honestly, give it to the few fans in attendance that opted to be outside on a cold and rainy day.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home next weekend as they host the Colorado Rapids.