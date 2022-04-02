FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire: Game Thread

For the second time this season, FC Dallas is on the road as they look to defeat their Brimstone Cup rivals, the Chicago Fire FC.

Both teams are off to a decent start to the season, each with a pair of wins and some strong defensive output (Chicago has given up just one goal, FC Dallas has given up three).

Key player for FC Dallas - Paxton Pomykal - We’ve seen some good items out of Pomykal so far this season as he is back in the center of the midfield. This could be a game for him to shine as he looks to carve up a good Chicago defense.

History in Chicago - FC Dallas has an 8-13-2 record when visiting the Chicago Fire with 31 goals scored and 42 goals against since 1998. The two met in the preseason in a game that ended in a scoreless draw.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

Chicago notes:

Recent success in the Brimstone Cup - The Fire have won six of their last eight matches against FC Dallas, including the last five in a row at home.

One of their better starts - With eight points from four games (W2 D2), the Fire are off to the third-best start in team history (10 in 2007, 9 in 1999). Chicago has gone unbeaten in its first five games of a season only once before, avoiding defeat in its first 11 games in 2009.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Jhon Durán (right ankle)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 2:30 PM

Venue: Soldier’s Field

TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Twitter

Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI

Weather: 40, partly cloud

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.