Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 7

Following the second straight road shutout draw for FC Dallas, all the comments rang similarly. Yet, this was also the first week where we’re seeing a wild disparity in where FC Dallas landed following a positive result. If anything, it's more ‘shrug’ material with regards to FC Dallas for the folks who have to watch every team and do this sort of thing.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 10 (down 4)

Comment: Maarten Paes is the only notable star from a relatively lackluster road performance by Dallas this weekend. Paes made six saves in a 0-0 draw and has been a consistently solid shot-stopper the entire season. His loan from the Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht is seeming like a smart move from everyone involved.

ESPNFC - 4 (up 1)

Comment: On a night when its vaunted attack showed only flashes, goalkeeper Maarten Paes came to Dallas’ rescue more than once and helped FCD walk away from their trip to the Red Bulls with a 1-1 draw. Paes is only on loan until this summer. Is a longer stay now in store?

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).