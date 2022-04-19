FC Dallas vs FC Tulsa: Game Thread

The US Open Cup is back folks! After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, FC Dallas will look to win their third trophy in the competition. On Tuesday evening, FC Dallas will host USL-Championship side FC Tulsa.

Key player for FC Dallas - Paxton Pomykal - The young Homegrown needs to find some more ways to be involved in the attack here and against a weaker defense could be a time for him to finally break out this season.

Previous USOC meeting - Back in 2017, the two sides met at SMU’s Westcott Field where FC Dallas came away with a 2-1 win.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: Nanu (hamstring)

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: none

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvFCT

Weather: 65 degrees, sunny

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.