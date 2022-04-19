FC Dallas returns to the field tonight in Frisco as they host their Third Round game in the US Open Cup against Tulsa. We’ll provide coverage of that one later today but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

What we’re watching for as FC Dallas begins their US Open Cup journey - Big D Soccer

We know the Open Cup is important to the club but how will Nico Estevez handle the quick turnaround? We'll find out tonight.

Nico Estévez welcomes challenge of balancing Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with FC Dallas regular season | The Striker Texas

With the first midweek game of the season, FCD's rookie manager must decide how to deploy his players.

FC Dallas Makes Long-Awaited Return to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | FC Dallas

Only two players remain from that 2016 team that lifted the trophy, so hopefully, the guys can get up for this tournament again.

// MLS //

Matias Almeyda era ends: What's next for the San Jose Earthquakes? | MLSSoccer.com

There were some highs, there were some fun moments and there was always chaos, but particularly lately, a divorce between the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda seemed inevitable.

What went wrong with Matias Almeyda’s San Jose Earthquakes? | MLSSoccer.com

I think the answer is a mix of a few things from poor roster construction to tactics that just didn't work in MLS.

Stejskal: San Jose Earthquakes’ Matías Almeyda fiasco is the latest example of the club’s ineffective ownership - The Athletic

You'd think there would be more pressure in San Jose to get a winner built but it doesn't feel that way sometimes.

What are Atlanta United’s options after losing Brad Guzan to injury? | MLSSoccer.com

That is some terrible news about the veteran keeper, something that may be a real career ender too.

Diagnosing Atlanta United’s captain and leadership hole in wake of Brad Guzan’s injury - Dirty South Soccer

The injuries continue to pile on, and the goalkeeper’s injury may cause more problems than anticipated for Gonzalo Pineda.

Seattle with a chance in the Concacaf Champions League | US Soccer Players

The Seattle Sounders play UNAM Pumas over two-legs with the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title on the line and a potential milestone for MLS.

Orlando City Showing Impressive Road Form - The Mane Land

The Lions are undefeated away from home this season, a unique aspect about this year’s team.