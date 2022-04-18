Big D After Dark: Road Points!

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to talk about road points this weekend - FC Dallas scrounging out a 0-0 draw against the New York Red Bulls and North Texas SC getting a late winner against San Jose Earthquakes II.

Road Points

FC Dallas continues to find a way to grab some points, a sign that Nico Estevez has this team building in a good direction.

The defense in particular weathered a fierce storm in New Jersey as the Red Bulls pressed high and made life difficult for the boys from Frisco. Marten Paes looked every bit the No. 1 keeper, something Estevez acknowledge on the post-game media call when they scouted him. When does his buy option get triggered? The rest of the defense did enough, despite a few shaky moments.

Holding the home team to a clean sheet is a solid result.

But there are things to work on - including the midfield’s struggle to keep the ball and get the attack into dangerous spots. When the attack did get into a juicy spot, they struggled to put it away. We’ll talk about Head Coach Estevez’s reaction to the team’s struggle to create chances.

North Texas SC Is Good

Down in MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC, a young and hungry squad, are gaining momentum, earning a huge three points on the road behind a late goal from Kamungo against the Quakes II. It’s a huge result for them and has them rising to second in the league this early in the season.

80' - KING BERNIE WITH THE LATE GOAL!!!!!! That footwork! ‍ #SJvNTX pic.twitter.com/aLwxFTtrPv — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 18, 2022

This team is fun to watch and, of course, growing. We will show a clip or two from Head Coach Kah talking about the team and the start to the season.

Open Cup Looms

On Tuesday, FC Dallas begins their Open Cup campaign at home against FC Tulsa.

While Tulsa is a USL Championship team, they have veterans - some with international experience - who can do damage. It will be a challenge for FC Dallas, but you have to favor the guys from Frisco since they will be on their home turf.

In addition, there are rule changes that open the door for some interesting possibilities in the lineup - like no international player limit? Will we see the season debut of a few guys? Will it be a heavy reserve team?

Your Questions

