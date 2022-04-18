We’re enjoying a nice five-game unbeaten run here folks. After the last couple of years, it feels kind of weird but also kind of nice to see FC Dallas manage to pull off a string of games like this. But the games are about to pick up big time with an Open Cup match tomorrow evening before Saturday’s Texas Derby.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas picks up their third shutout of the season and second straight road draw.

FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ draw in New York.

Three takeaways from an FC Dallas match that shouldn't have ended scoreless | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas weathered the storm from the Red Bulls and nearly managed to get a late goal in the process. In the end, a draw was fine.

// MLS //

Quakes have finally had it with Almeyda, jumping on the Djordje bandwagon, Fire can't buy a goal & more from Week 7 | MLSSoccer.com

It was quite the week in MLS from LAFC's latest win to NYCFC's blowout over RSL and the change ahead in San Jose.

“It’s gonna be a fun year”: LAFC top MLS, think big after comeback win vs. Sporting KC | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC is proving again that they are the team to beat in MLS right now.

Rumor: Atlanta United interested in USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe - Dirty South Soccer

This would be a very interesting move, to say the least for Atlanta and for any MLS team at the moment.

I’ve Seen Enough – Quakes Epicenter

You have to feel for folks in San Jose these days. That team should be much better than they actually are and at least they are finally doing something about it.

Five thoughts on an out-of-tune Sounders performance - Sounder At Heart

No surprise here for me as Seattle rotates their lineup following their CCL victory and comes up short against Miami in the process.

Fenerbahçe announce permanent acquisition of Diego Rossi from LAFC - Angels on Parade

Diego Rossi and Fenerbahçe made it officially official over the weekend, some good business for LAFC in the end.

Chicago Fire stifle Chicharito’s LA Galaxy in another scoreless draw - Hot Time In Old Town

The same story continues to go on for the Fire, a dreadful attack that is supported by a stout defense.

Orlando City SC beats the Columbus Crew at home 2-0 - Massive Report

The offensive issues for Columbus continue with Orlando City SC stifling the Crew for 90 minutes.

Game Recap: NYCFC dominate Real Salt Lake 6-0 - Hudson River Blue

Taty Castellanos scores four goals as New York City matches the biggest win in club history.

To video review or not to video review, referee decisions hurt Philadelphia Union in first loss - Brotherly Game

Video review is a double-edged sword at times in this league and Philly felt that in their first loss of 2022.

10-man D.C. United sees two-goal lead go up in smoke in 3-2 loss to Austin FC - Black And Red United

Taxiarchis Fountas and Jackson Hopkins made their debuts, but United’s losing streak stands at four after a two-goal lead dissolved in a wild game at Audi Field.