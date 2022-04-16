FC Dallas picks up scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas picked up their third shutout of the 2022 season and their second straight road shutout in a scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Maarten Paes recorded six saves on the night, including a couple big stops of free kicks to help extend the club’s unbeaten run to five games.

New York kept the Dallas defense under a lot of pressure in the first half. Twenty-two minutes in Matt Hedges had to clear a Thomas Edwards shot off the goal line as Maarten Paes came off his line to make a clearance that didn’t go out far enough. Four minutes later Paes had to come up big on a Lewis Morgan free kick that saw him push the ball away and out.

FC Dallas nearly had a chance late in the match when substitutes Franco Jara and Jader Obrian found their way through the Red Bulls’ defense when Obrian played Jara behind the defense for a one-time shot that New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was able to make a diving stop on.

Instant Reaction: While the offensive output was absolutely dreadful again for the second straight road game, the defensive play was exactly what you want to see against a high-press team like New York. But we’re starting to really see an identity for this group away from home right now under Nico Estevez, which is promising to see.

Man of the Match: Paes. 100% Paes.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for the first Copa Tejas match of 2022 as FC Dallas hosts the Houston Dynamo next Saturday afternoon.