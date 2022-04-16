FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls: Match Preview

FC Dallas will be looking for back-to-back wins this weekend after a Brandon Servania dream goal and Jesus Ferreria brace helped them to a win over Colorado last Saturday. They travel up north to take on the New Jersey New York Red Bulls who are looking to regain their form after a loss to Montreal.

The Red Bull Roller Coaster

Although it’s still very early in the season, the performances by New York have been incredibly inconsistent. Their last five game form sits at LWDLW with the wins coming against Toronto/New England and the losses coming against Minnesota/Montreal. Last week’s loss was uniquely painful as the Red Bulls blew a 1-0 lead and ultimately lost 2-1 at home on a goalkeeper error by Carlos Coronel. Will the home loss help manager Gerhard Struber rally the troops? Or will the boys come out with a disappointment hangover?

New York fields a team that, while potentially lacking big names, cannot be underestimated or overlooked. They currently have 10 goals scored on the season with 7 of those coming in the first two games. However new addition on the wing, Luquinhas, made his full debut last week against Montreal and will look to add a new element of creativity to their attack after having 12 goals and 18 assists in the Polish first division. His lack of time with the club will likely be a weakness in this one, but if he starts to gel with playmakers Lewis Morgan and Omir Fernandez it could spell trouble for Dallas. On the defensive side, New York is led by center back Aaron Long who has led his backline to a respectable 6 goals allowed this season. The boys from Jersey are known for their aggressive attack and pressing style of play so expect the backline to handle more than a couple of chances off of a counterattack.

Can FC Dallas win on the road?

One of the more prominent concerns for FC Dallas fans last season was the team’s inability to win on the road. With the team once again winless away from home this season, an early win at New York will be a great way to alleviate fears of away losses becoming habitual. Interestingly enough, New York has yet to win at home, picking up all three wins on the road this season. Rain is expected at game time so I wouldn’t exactly expect a large fan turnout to provide any “12th man” home advantage. This seems to be a perfect opportunity to break the road win curse.

I’m hesitant to compliment the team too much out of fear that I’ll jinx the current form. Jinx or no jinx, compliments are deserved thus far this season. Jesus Ferreria has found the net 5 times in two games now. Brandon Servania is proving to be a competitive midfielder that can hold when he needs to or attack when called upon. The backline is in synch and provides a nice attacking benefit on the wings. Did anyone see Cerillo move to defender last week? Like just become a defender, in the middle of the game after playing in the midfield the first half. The team seems to be doing what’s necessary to win right now and the next step will be doing it with consistency. I’m hoping we finally get a fully fit Arriola to return to the top three that attacked with ease against Portland. Outside of play, the burst of energy and motivation that Arriola seems to be giving the team seems well worth every cent spent on him. If we’re finally back to the starting 11 we fielded before the international break, the team looks to be in a good place.

Prediction Time

I’ve predicted the winner correctly in back to back games now so feel free to bet your life savings on whatever I say next. The Red Bulls certainly aren’t a team I would expect to miss the playoffs this season. However, they seem to be finding themselves at a time when FC Dallas seems to be getting hot. The key in this one will be whether we see the FC Dallas team from the first half of the Colorado game or the second. I expect the good guys to go into the game wanting to finally get a road win under their belt so they can put that to the back of their minds and move on with the season. The attacking style of the Red Bulls throws us off but we recover and do just enough to leave Jersey with 3 points.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 New York Red Bulls

How to Watch:

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 16th, 6:00 PM CST

Available TV: TXA 21 Dallas

Available Streaming: FCDallas.com, ESPN+

Available Radio: 1270AM, FCDallas.com/Radio