FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls: Game Thread

The XI we trust to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/W9kykpv4SS — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) April 16, 2022

‼️ STARTING XI ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2BGb3snyow — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 16, 2022

FC Dallas is back on the road for the third time this season as they look for the first win away from Toyota Stadium. This weekend they’re in Harrison, New Jersey as they take on the New York Red Bulls.

New York started off the season with two straight wins but has only won once in their last four. Last weekend they dropped points at home to Montreal in a 2-1 loss.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - After scoring two of the three goals against Colorado on Saturday, Jesús Ferreira has been involved in six of FC Dallas’ last seven goals (5 goals, 1 assist).

In need of a road win - Dallas is winless in its last eight road games (D4 L4), last recording an away win at Austin last August.

Winless at the big energy drink - FC Dallas is yet to win at Red Bull Arena since the New York Red Bulls moved there in 2010 and hold a 0-4-1 record.

New York notes:

Recent success against FCD - The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9 D4, including playoffs) dating back to August 2009. New York has won the last two meetings between the sides, though their last three-match winning streak over Dallas was in 2002-03.

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Venue: Red Bull Arena

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvCOR

Weather: 68, the potential for rain

