FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls: Game Thread

Here is your thread for today’s match.

Lineups

FC Dallas is back on the road for the third time this season as they look for the first win away from Toyota Stadium. This weekend they’re in Harrison, New Jersey as they take on the New York Red Bulls.

New York started off the season with two straight wins but has only won once in their last four. Last weekend they dropped points at home to Montreal in a 2-1 loss.

FC Dallas notes:

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - After scoring two of the three goals against Colorado on Saturday, Jesús Ferreira has been involved in six of FC Dallas’ last seven goals (5 goals, 1 assist).

In need of a road win - Dallas is winless in its last eight road games (D4 L4), last recording an away win at Austin last August.

Winless at the big energy drink - FC Dallas is yet to win at Red Bull Arena since the New York Red Bulls moved there in 2010 and hold a 0-4-1 record.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: Nanu (hamstring)

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

New York notes:

Recent success against FCD - The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9 D4, including playoffs) dating back to August 2009. New York has won the last two meetings between the sides, though their last three-match winning streak over Dallas was in 2002-03.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out:

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM
Venue: Red Bull Arena
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvCOR
Weather: 68, the potential for rain

