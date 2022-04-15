Easter weekend is finally here as we see FC Dallas head back to the East Coast to battle the New York Red Bulls tomorrow evening. Red Bull Arena hasn’t been a kind place for FCD over the years, so let’s hope that changes this time around under Nico Estevez.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: FC Dallas looks for first road win in New York - Big D Soccer

The Red Bulls have been dominant lately against FC Dallas, especially at Red Bull Arena.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estévez knows game plan vs. Red Bulls might not be perfect but hopes to get it right | The Striker Texas

Things didn’t go perfectly in the first half for FC Dallas last weekend against the Colorado Rapids but adjustments made on the fly worked out. Estevez will need to have a better approach to begin things on the road tomorrow.

FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta talks US soccer culture at GA Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Zanotta knows a thing or two about youth soccer development from his days in Brazil.

FCD Girls Academy Advance to Dallas Cup Final in Three Different Age Groups | FC Dallas

I keep saying that I hope one day FCD has an NWSL team. The talent is certainly there to help field a team with young players like the MLS side.

// MLS //

"It's going to be massive": Seattle Sounders look ahead to CCL final vs. Pumas | MLSSoccer.com

You know that Seattle is going to be a bit annoying about the CCL final but they have every right to be here. Honestly, it is time to get behind them and root them on to MLS's first CCL title.

“Culture,” “ethos” carries Seattle Sounders to the CCL final, and the doorstep of history | US Soccer Players

Seattle takes the Major League Soccer spot in the 2022 Champions League final, now preparing to play Liga MX representative UNAM Pumas.

CCL final: It took about an hour for Sounders to sell out lower bowl - Sounder At Heart

It sounds like the Sounders will likely sell the entire place out if they're able to for the CCL final.

LAFC, LA Galaxy, Chivas and Club América headline Leagues Cup showcase at SoFi Stadium | MLSSoccer.com

So it sounds like the League's Cup this year is just a four-team affair? That kind of feels like a waste to me.

How Mark-Anthony Kaye’s experience growing up with a single mom informed his career, attitude, and future plans – The Athletic

The Canadian midfielder is looking to pay back his mother's sacrifices that kickstarted his soccer career.

How will Austin FC approach its first three-match week of 2022? | The Striker Texas

Everyone is going to be dealing with some congestion in their schedule here in the coming weeks, so depth will be tested.