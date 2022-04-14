This week is already going by quickly here as FC Dallas continues to prepare for another weekend road trip. We’ll begin diving into that match here today but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Loans Nicky Hernandez to San Antonio FC - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas can recall Hernandez at any point in the 2022 season but this is a good move for him to get minutes.

// MLS //

NYCFC vs. Sounders, recap: going to the ‘ship - Sounder At Heart

A 4-2 aggregate win over NYCFC sees Seattle on to the Finals where they will host the second leg.

Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders overcome NYCFC, chase history in CCL final | MLSSoccer.com

The reigning MLS champs tossed about everything they could at Seattle in this one but the Sounders are moving on.

"This is the team I know": NYCFC left encouraged despite CCL exit to Seattle | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC couldn't quite pull off a comeback result against Seattle Sounders FC in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, but it wasn't for lack of chances.

Missing piece? What DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo brings to FC Cincinnati | MLSSoccer.com

Cincinnati was in talks to bring Carlos Gruezo back to MLS for this role but they landed on a Nigerian instead.

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas | MLSSoccer.com

There are some out there that think this could be a sneaky-good move for the Caps.

Chicharito Hernandez, the Galaxy, and El Tri | US Soccer Players

The pressure is building on the Mexico technical staff to explain why Chicharito Hernandez isn't getting call-ups for a team in need of goals.

Caleb Porter needs the Columbus Crew’s attackers to be more ‘ruthless’ to find goals - Massive Report

The Black & Gold have been shut out in back-to-back games, and it has nothing to do with a lack of chances.

D.C. United signs Jackson Hopkins to homegrown contract - Black And Red United

The 17-year-old midfielder/forward is now one of eight HGPs on United’s MLS roster and their 18th overall HGP signing for those keeping track of that sort of thing.

Undefeated through four matches, here’s what the Houston Dynamo need to do to improve | The Striker Texas

Houston is starting to figure some things out under Paulo Nagamura but some think they have the potential to be even better.