FC Dallas Loans Nicky Hernandez to San Antonio FC

After starting off the 2022 season on the club’s injury list, 2021 SuperDraft pick Nicky Hernandez was looking to find any way he could back out on the field. Today, FC Dallas has given him that chance as they’ve loaned him to USL-Championship side San Antonio FC for the 2022 season.

He is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point this season.

The 23-year old signed with FC Dallas’ USL League One side North Texas Soccer Club in 2020, where he scored six goals and recorded five assists in 32 appearances in two seasons.

Our Quick Take

The loan allows Hernandez to play up a level from North Texas SC in USL-C. This kind of move also shows the coaching staff at FC Dallas wanted to give him a chance to play elsewhere since the players he is chasing on the first team roster for minutes (Paxton Pomykal and Brandon Servania) aren’t showing any signs of slowing down this season.

The timing is a little intriguing though given the US Open Cup games ahead on the schedule would have been a good time for him to see action with the first team.

No matter what though, I do like this move for Hernandez. San Antonio is close enough to keep watch on him and in a division that should allow him to progress in his playing career.