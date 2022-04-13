We’re at the midway point in our week here as FC Dallas continues to get ready for their weekend trip to New York City. We’ll begin diving into that game but first, we have some links to discuss to get us going today.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Game grades - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas needed some magic to get points and it came just when they needed it too.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 6 - Big D Soccer

Is FC Dallas good? We’re starting to find out more and people are definitely taking notice.

GA CUP: FC Dallas U-17s Fall to Club Tijuana 8-7 in Penalties | FC Dallas

A tough final group day for FC Dallas with the U17s losing in penalties.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 6? | MLSSoccer.com

While Jesus Ferreira certainly deserved to be on this list for last weekend, it is a shame Brandon Servania isn't on it.

"Jesse Marsch is a winner": Untold stories about Leeds United's MLS-bred manager | MLSSoccer.com

Love him or hate him, Jesse Marsch is one of those guys in American soccer you have to respect the hell out of.

Poland international Kamil Jozwiak joins Charlotte FC training for first time | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte has been doing enough to get by in the attack but now that Jozwiak is joining them here, things could be looking up for the expansion side.

Taxi Fountas available for DC United debut this weekend | MLSSoccer.com

The Taxi has arrived in DC and could take off this weekend...or a headline like that is something we'll see this weekend.

Four points in the Eastern Conference | US Soccer Players

NYCFC, New England, and Inter Miami are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with four points, but all three of those teams should expect more.

USMNT center backs Zimmerman, Robinson, Long proving themselves in MLS as countrymen bolt for Europe | ESPNFC

It's not unreasonable to assume nine of the USMNT's XI at Qatar 2022 will be Europe-based, as MLS becomes the home of America's premier defenders.

NYCFC Champions League injury report: Maxi Moralez, Maxime Chanot unavailable - Hudson River Blue

Two of NYCFC's best are unavailable for their second leg of the CCL against Seattle.

Checking the ‘facts’ on Caleb Porter; is the Columbus Crew actually good? - Massive Report

After back-to-back 1-0 losses, the Black & Gold head coach referenced analytics to defend is his team. Is he right to do so?