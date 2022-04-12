Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 6

Is FC Dallas good? That is something we’re starting to ask ourselves each week after seeing another strong win out of this club. Now that the dust has settled on the last week of play in MLS, folks are starting to really take note of this club and where they are headed.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 6 (up 3)

Comment: Jesus Ferreira has five goals in his last two starts. So that helps. It also helps when Brandon Servania is breaking the space-time continuum.

That’s maybe not entirely replicable over and over, but Ferreira’s performance seems to be. It’s early of course, but Ferreira is third in the league in non-penalty xG+xA, per FBref. With Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola (when healthy) on either side of him plus Servania rolling a nat-20 on shots from distance from time to time, that’s a whole lot for the opposing back lines to worry about. I’m maybe a bit worried about Dallas’s depth long-term, but for now it sure seems like their best XI is good enough to compete with the best teams in the league.

ESPNFC - 5 (up 4)

Comment: Jesus Ferreira netted a brace, playing the full 90 minutes in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday. The last time he started for FCD, he bagged a hat trick. The United States men’s international is heating up, and Dallas looks dangerous (and exciting) in attack.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).