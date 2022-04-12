Things certainly do feel a bit different around here at the moment with FC Dallas. The momentum is picking up and people are slowly starting to take notice at what Nico Estevez and company are doing here.

Enjoy our latest podcast from last night by watching it here:

GA CUP: FC Dallas U-17s Earn Point Against St. Louis City SC | FC Dallas

The weird two-point loss thanks to a shootout for FC Dallas in this one.

GA CUP: FC Dallas U-15s Fall to FC Cincinnati 1-0 | FC Dallas

Tough break for the U15s as well yesterday as they lost their final group game to Cincinnati.

Texas turnaround: What has Austin, Dallas & Houston looking up in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

All three Texan teams in MLS are improving from their 2021 seasons (which if you think about it, the bar was super low for all three of them compared to last year). I still don't buy Austin yet as a contender though, given that they've beaten teams like Cincinnati and Miami. Houston is also still a mess defensively.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Ferreira heroics, El Trafico dramatics, Charlotte stunner shape Week 6 | MLSSoccer.com

Nice to see some FC Dallas flavor on this roster for the week.

MLS tactics early in 2022 | US Soccer Players

A look at emerging tactical trends in Major League Soccer this season with LAFC embracing a 4-3-3 and Austin FC shifting between formations.

Everything you need to know about Sounders’ quest for the CCL finals - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders have a nice lead going into the second leg against New York, but be mindful of that one away goal they let slip up.

Bruce Arena navigating uncharted waters - The Bent Musket

The New England Revolution head coach is in the midst of his first ever four game losing streak.

Orlando City 1, Chicago Fire 0: What We Learned - Hot Time In Old Town

After a nice start to the season, the Fire are starting to come back down to reality here thanks to injuries and a weaker offense.

Orlando City Needs Better Pass Selection Against Defensive Teams - The Mane Land

The Lions faced a defensive-minded Chicago Fire team and their poor pass selection on offense could have been costly.