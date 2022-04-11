After Dark: The Miracle from Midfield

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to talk about two wins this weekend - FC Dallas taking care of business at home 3-1 over the Colorado Rapids and North Texas SC wiping the floor with the Colorado Rapids II at Choctaw Stadium.

We guarantee a good time as we take your comments and questions live.

Sports Wisdom

Listen to enough sports broadcasts over the years, you tend to get sick of certain cliche phrases. You’ll probably find a few in this here article. Stuff like... that play changed the momentum of the game! Or that guy is clutch! Or the team just had to regroup at the half! Or the team wasn’t at the races at first!

I tune that stuff out, but on Saturday night for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC, those sports-isms bore their truth.

FC Dallas was outclassed for the first 45 minutes of action, giving up chance after chance, lucky to only be down 1 goal against a fierce, pressing Colorado Rapids attack.

It took Brandon Servania scoring a Miracle from Midfield to lift FC Dallas’ sagging spirits and help them believe that anything was possible - namely a much better second half.

For North Texas SC, going down a goal to Colorado Rapids II early on threatened to deflate their energy and spirit and cast doubt over their impeccable home team record against MLS 2 teams. Blaine Ferri stepped up to bury a crucial PK before half to lift his squad’s energy.

Give credit to both coaching staffs to make adjustments and get more out of their teams in a tough situation.

Jesus Ferreira Is Living Up to the Hype

Like many FC Dallas fans, the big crowds and the play on the field have given us a resurgence of hope. Alan Velasco is a legit signing. The defense has been given a new lease on life. And most importantly, Jesus Ferreira, probably the lock for the No. 1 USMNT striker and MLS’ first-ever homegrown DP, is achieving expectations.

What does this mean for Dallas fans? How do we navigate this uncharted water? What is the ceiling for this season for Jesus?

FC Dallas Rising

At this juncture in this early season, FC Dallas has 11 points from 6 matches. I think we can look back at that opening match of the season and wish the team had gotten the full 3 points, but aside from that, this Dallas squad looks to be gaining steam. Another crucial test comes this weekend when they travel to play the Red Bulls in Harrison, NJ. The Red Bulls are no joke, and if the team can’t deal with the press like they did in the first half against Colorado, it will not be a fun match.

But it is fair to say that we haven’t seen the best of this squad yet. I expect a fierce match, as the team looks to build on what they learned from this past weekend and keep finding ways to grind out a result.

Subscribe to our pod

We will see you tonight for our live stream. Bring your questions and comments as we break down these results and what it means for FC Dallas.