Yeah, the Monday after a win is always a nice feeling. I could certainly get used to this again as FC Dallas picked up their third straight home win and are now unbeaten in four games here. I know it is early in the season but I do like where things are heading for this club.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas downs Colorado Rapids 3-1 thanks to Homegrown duo - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Servania came up big on the night when the club was pretty much dominated by the Rapids.

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts, stats, and quotes from the big win over Colorado.

FC Dallas to host FC Tulsa in Third Round of the 2022 US Open Cup - Big D Soccer

In the "Texas Region", FC Dallas was one of three hosts in the third round.

In-game improvising & Servania's stunner: Three thoughts after FC Dallas rallies to top Rapids | The Striker Texas

FCD had to make some quick alterations to top Colorado but made the changes needed to get a key victory.

After whirlwind arrival, Marco Farfan feeling at home on left side of FC Dallas defense | The Striker Texas

The FCD left back isn't a flashy player but has provided consistent performances that don't make him look like a new arrival.

GA CUP: FC Dallas U-15s Earn 1-0 Win over Club Tijuana | FC Dallas

It is a super busy weekend in Dallas for the youth soccer scene. Good to see the U15s pick up a nice win like this over an international team.

GA CUP: FC Dallas U-17s Open GA Cup with Dramatic 1-0 Win over Columbus Crew | FC Dallas

And the U17s also picked up a nice win as well in the GA Cup.

// MLS //

Revs are a mess, Orlando's offense needs a spark, goalkeeper howlers galore & more from Week 6 | MLSSoccer.com

It certainly was a bad weekend to be a goalkeeper in MLS. Loads of blunders and howlers.

Charlotte FC crash the Southern rivalry party with key win over Atlanta United | MLSSoccer.com

I know Atlanta isn't as good as they could be here but this is a huge win for the newcomers from North Carolina.

El Trafico delivers: Chicharito-led LA Galaxy earn "pride of the city" against LAFC | MLSSoccer.com

I missed a good bit of El Trafico since it was on during our game but the highlights show it was a highly entertaining game.

Pinche offsides: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1 - Angels on Parade

Three LAFC goals called back in controversial loss, as they lose their first game of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia Union gets an early gift, defense locks it down for fifth straight win - Brotherly Game

The Union set a new team record for consecutive wins and minutes without conceding a goal.