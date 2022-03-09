We’re at the midway point in our third week of the regular season here as FC Dallas is getting ready to take on Nashville SC this weekend. We’ll begin discussing that game here soon on this space, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after week 2 - Big D Soccer

So far, no one is too bullish on where FC Dallas is at right now in this early season.

FC Dallas Announces Theme Nights And Giveaways For 2022 Season | FC Dallas

Loads of interesting theme nights for this season including a Pride Night, Star Wars Night (though that one isn't in May) and this weekend's St. Patrick's Day Party.

// MLS //

"Determined" Seattle Sounders make CCL statement with Leg 1 thumping of Club Leon | MLSSoccer.com

Despite injuries to key players, Seattle looked like a determined team last night in the CCL.

Sounders vs. León, recap: CCL magic - Sounder At Heart

After a rough start in MLS play, Seattle put up three goals in a big win over Leon.

Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1 | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC went to East Hartford to play in the CCL's quarterfinal stage and picked up a nice win as a result.

Prospect watch: Best young-player performers in MLS Week 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Two rough starts for FC Dallas means that no names were highlighted in posts like this one.

Behind Charlotte FC’s roster build & quest to become “major force" in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

A roster build in MLS is always tough but doing one from scratch like expansion sides have to do these days is not just tough to do but usually rather impressive (both good and bad speaking).

Bradley Wright-Phillips retires; expected to take on role with Red Bulls front office - Once A Metro

New York’s all-time leading scorer will be moving into a front office role in his retirement.

Nashville SC sponsor to pay MLS club solely in bitcoin | ESPNFC

Nashville SC announced on Tuesday its partnership with Valkyrie Investments, making it the first MLS team to accept its full sponsor fee in bitcoin.

So far, Austin FC looks like a team transformed. Will it last? | The Striker Texas

They scored ten goals in two home games against the worst-looking teams in MLS to start the season. Yeah, I don’t think that will last.