Our week moves forward here as FC Dallas is back home and are training to get ready for this weekend’s home match with Nashville that will kick off a two-game homestand to wrap up the month of March. We’ll begin diving into Saturday’s match later this week but first, some links to start this Tuesday.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs New England Revolution: Game grades - Big D Soccer

The first loss wasn’t all that bad. Was it? We handed out some game grades from the loss at New England.

After Dark Preview: Not the Start We Hoped For - Big D Soccer

Our podcast crew came back online last night to discuss the start of the season and where this team could be headed.

// MLS //

Contenders or pretenders? What to make of MLS's 4 remaining perfect teams | MLSSoccer.com

Two of the four undefeated teams haven't really been tested, I'd even say the other two haven't been truly tested either so far. But man, it is still too early to get stupidly hyped about any team.

Charlotte FC surpass Barcelona, Manchester United in top worldwide attendances in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Whoever would have thought that a team in Charlotte would one day have a bigger attendance on a weekend than some of the biggest clubs in the world?

Ronny Deila: NYCFC in "very good place" for CCL quarterfinals vs. Comunicaciones | MLSSoccer.com

I still like NYCFC's chances in this tournament, at least to go through to the next round. It isn't an easy thing though but it is certainly doable.

NYCFC with one point from two games | US Soccer Players

NYCFC is trying to make sure the Concacaf Champions League doesn't make the MLS schedule a problem after losing and drawing to start the season.

Raúl Ruidíaz, Will Bruin ruled out for Club León match - Sounder At Heart

It looks like Seattle will have some key players missing for their opening leg against Leon.

Sacha Kljestan, Chris Hegardt swap jerseys after Charlotte FC-LA Galaxy - LAG Confidential

It is kind of wild that this came full circle for both players in this moment. Really cool and uplifting story.

Orlando City Stayed Positive in the Face of Adversity Against Chicago - The Mane Land

Multiple controversial calls could’ve hindered Orlando City in Chicago Saturday night, but the team’s response showed a strong mindset.

Three thoughts on a depleted Atlanta United losing 3-0 at Colorado Rapids - Dirty South Soccer

As decent as Atlanta looked in their season opener, the loss in Colorado shows they still have a long way to go here to get back to their former glory.