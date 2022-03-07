After Dark Preview: Not the Start We Hoped For

With a sweep of heralded changes, FC Dallas promised to look a bit different for 2022, but two games into the season, the results are definitely a work in progress.

After the first two games of the season, FC Dallas has one point after scoring one goal.

On the positive side of things, the defense has looked stronger and more cohesive as a unit in the first 180 minutes of action, giving up two goals, one of which was a penalty kick. If that holds and Dallas can keep being stingy, including against teams like the reigning Supporter’s Shield winners, results should go their way. Matt Hedges has been excellent to start the season, and youngster Marco Farfan looks like a great fit for Nico Estevez’s tactical setup.

On the negative side, the offense hasn’t clicked, to put it mildly. What is working is the team’s energy and effort to get the ball into dangerous spots, but the finishing has been poor and the timing has been off.

After the loss against New England match, I asked Head Coach Nico Estevez about what the team needs to work on offensively. Is it that the squad is still integrating new faces and building trust after a short preseason? Or is it tactical adjustments to get the most out of these players?

Nico responded, “A little bit of everything. We are creating the chances and situations. We are putting ourselves in good spots in the opponent’s penalty spot. It’s about being a little more patient. Calm down a little. Settle down the play. Wait for the arrival of players coming from behind. Those situations put us in good situations to score goals.”

It’s clear that Nico and the team are putting up a lot of fight and aren’t panicking, but what about us fans?

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our video podcast, will go live once again on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to ask and answer those questions.

What isn’t working?

When should FC Dallas fans start to get nervous and anxious about the direction of this season?

With Nashville coming to town, a team that has gotten stronger and stronger, can Dallas get that first 3 points at home that they need to really start moving?

Most importantly, we will take your comments and questions live to shape the conversation. Maybe you want to rate some players. Maybe you have suggestions for Nico and staff. Share it with us this evening.

