The one weird aspect of an early Saturday afternoon game is that you can get over it much quicker than an evening game. Maybe that is just me but I already feel like the first loss of the season for FC Dallas is going to be easier to move past than most as we begin a new week.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up first loss of 2022, 1-0 to New England Revolution - Big D Soccer

A late first half penalty kick was all the Revs needed to secure three points over FC Dallas.

Progress may be slow going for FC Dallas after loss to New England - Big D Soccer

There were some positives to take away from the loss but it may be a bit before we really know what this team is going to be like this season.

Three takeaways from FC Dallas losing to the winningest coach in MLS | The Striker Texas

Bruce Arena had praise for his FC Dallas counterpart, Nico Estevez, after the Revs won their home opener 1-0 on Saturday.

// MLS //

Despite loss, Charlotte FC put MLS on watch after "unbelievable" home opener | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte delivered on a promise in their home debut. Now the true test will be retaining a third of that 74k on a regular basis, which is something I think they'll do. There is a good buzz in that city regarding their new team.

Here's to the 4-4-2, Quakes' comeback defies logic, lots to like about the Galaxy & everything else from Week 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Loads of thoughts on the second weekend from Matt Doyle, including a brief comment on where he thinks FC Dallas stands following their loss to New England.

Q&A: Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson on the team’s enforced offseason makeover – The Athletic

Inter Miami looks awfully different in 2022 after fines were levied against the club for violating MLS roster rules.

The flashes of potential and understandable mistakes of Facundo Torres’ Orlando City debut – The Athletic

There are high hopes for the young Uruguayan playmaker as he begins his MLS career following success in his homeland.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders, recap: Frozen out - Sounder At Heart

Some teams just struggle at other venues and for the Sounders, that venue is Rio Tinto Stadium where they have gone winless in 12 games.

10-man Timbers draw LAFC 1-1 away from home - Stumptown Footy

Another acrobatic Yimmi Chara goal saw Portland split points again for the second straight week.

Kings of the Queen City: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1 - LAG Confidential

LA was the clear dominant team in this one on Saturday night, but it did take them a while to finally find the back of the net.

Diego Rubio shines as Colorado Rapids punk Atlanta in home opener - Burgundy Wave

The Rapids’ 2022 MLS Home Opener went about as well as they could have hoped for with three goals over a decent Atlanta squad.

Chicago Fire draw 0-0 with Orlando City in home opener - Hot Time In Old Town

A controversial VAR call erased a second half Orlando goal, helping the Fire keep a clean sheet for a second straight week

Columbus Crew left stunned as San Jose Earthquakes pull back late 3-3 draw - Massive Report

The wild game of the weekend had to be this one as the Crew left points on the table by giving up two late goals.

A Couple Or Three Things: triumph in Toronto - Once A Metro

New York ran all over Toronto in their home opener with four goals.

Sebastián Driussi shines, Austin FC delivers in national spotlight win over Miami | The Striker Texas

Ten goals for Austin in their first two games of the season, both home wins over teams that are dreadful. But still, ten goals is ten goals. I don't care who you scored them against.