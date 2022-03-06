Progress may be slow going for FC Dallas after loss to New England

On Saturday, March 5th, FC Dallas suffered a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution in their second match of the season. A disappointing loss against last season’s Supporters’ Shield winners.

Dallas’s large investment into this season’s roster not only employed five new starters, but a new coach and system. The team has adapted slowly thus far, with only a single point in two games, but they’re beginning to show glimpses of a much more improved team.

Head coach Nico Estévez, who spent his last few years coaching alongside Gregg Berhalter for the U.S. Men’s National Team has brought many of their shared tactics to Dallas. However, Edwin Cerillo, who largely succeeded in his role as a defensive midfielder, struggled to combine with Pomykal and Servania, eventually leading to all three being subbed off in the second half.

With this new system, Jesus Ferreira looks poised to operate more as the “set up guy” rather than a traditional striker. He played his role perfectly in the 25th minute with a well timed pass to Jader Obrian, who then lost control of the ball. When $7.6 million dollar man Alan Velasco eventually joins the team’s gameday roster, he’ll likely help with Dallas’s struggles with the final ball.

Estévez reiterated his concerns with the team’s ability to score in his post-match press conference, stating that “[The team] needs a couple things to get better in front of the goal, and this will help us prepare for what’s coming up this season.”

Aside from an unfortunate foul inside the box from Paxton Pomykal, the team looks to be making the right adjustments defensively. We also got to see a bit more from the Dutch goalkeeper, Maarten Paes, who’s fitting in well with the first team.

Paes, who’s not only adjusting to a new country, but playing on turf instead of grass, has looked comfortable so far. He looked confident catching the ball on crosses, reacted well on the Revs second chance shot, and even guessed right on a well taken penalty that hit the side netting.

Prospects Kalil ElMedkhar and Tsiki Ntsabeleng also saw action as substitutes for the second week in a row.

Progress is slow but the future is promising. I’m looking forward to watching this team grow into a force to be reckoned with.