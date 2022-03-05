FC Dallas falls to New England Revolution 1-0

FC Dallas failed to pick up their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon as they gave up a first-half penalty kick to 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil en route to a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution.

With the win, New England manager Bruce Arena became the all-time leader among MLS coaches for regular-season wins, picking up career victory No. 241.

Just before halftime, FC Dallas put themselves behind a goal as Gil converted a penalty kick. Paxton Pomykal had a tough challenge on the 2021 MLS MVP in the penalty box. The center official waved off originally but video review was brought into play and a penalty was awarded. Gil stepped up and hammered the ball past Maarten Paes.

Paes was able to redeem himself on a double save in the 74th minute. First, he stopped a shot from Gustavo Bou that he didn’t fully grab and because of that Gil was able to get another attempt on goal but Paes was equal to the task.

Dallas continued to press for an equalizer in the second half. The best build-up may have come in the final moments as the second half subs from Nico Estevez were making their presence felt. Kalil ElMedkhar found an open Nanu on the back post but the veteran from Portugal opted to play the ball back across the penalty box instead of putting it on goal.

Instant Reaction: This was a disappointing result, to say the least. If anything, this should have been a draw but FC Dallas was just unlucky where it mattered most. There were some good chances in this one, but once again the final touch was lacking in the penalty box. It may be tough to feel like this is a small moral victory but there was better build-up play and defensive work throughout this one compared to last week. But, yeah, the end result still feels the same with this one being a loss.

Man of the Match: Paes may be a good shot here considering the pair of subs and even though he let in the penalty, it was a well taken shot that most keepers wouldn’t stop.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for a two-game homestand as they first host Nashville SC next weekend at Toyota Stadium.