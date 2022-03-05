FC Dallas vs New England Revolution: Game Thread

PAES with a double stop!

Anything is Paesible.



Maarten Paes with a crucial double save. pic.twitter.com/vW7bTSArA8 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 5, 2022

Penalty to New England, Gil scores it

First goal of '22 for the reigning MVP.



Carles Gil delivers from the spot! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/GAHA3Asceq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 5, 2022

Sneaky good attempt by Farfan

Farfan with a sneaky effort from distance.



: TXA21, https://t.co/GZoc7Nvbji pic.twitter.com/qnj7ARNafI — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 5, 2022

Lineups

The XI we're rocking with for this road challenge. pic.twitter.com/390zsq9YPo — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 5, 2022

FC Dallas hits the road for the first time in 2022 as they take on the New England Revolution.

Both sides are coming into this meeting off draws in their first game last weekend. New England came from behind twice in a 2-2 draw in Portland, while FC Dallas picked up a draw at home against Toronto.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He had some clear struggles in front of the net last week against Toronto. New England has defensive holes that he could do well against if he just takes his chances this time around.

First roady of the year - Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 6-12-8 record for its first road match of the season. Dallas’ first road match in team history was against the Colorado Rapids on April 21, 1996.

A little unclean in the back - FC Dallas has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches (including playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win at Nashville in November 2020. The 20-game run is the longest active streak without an away clean sheet in MLS and the second-longest in club history (26 straight from June 2001 to September 2002).

Recently good against New England - FC Dallas is unbeaten in nine straight matches against New England (W8 D1) dating back to the start of the 2012 season. According to the league’s website, those 25 points represent the most FC Dallas has ever collected against a single opponent over a nine-match span in the club’s MLS history.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Nicky Hernandez,

Questionable: Franco Jara

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

New England Revolution notes:

Weirdly cold - Including the playoffs, New England is winless in three straight matches (D2, including one penalty shootout loss, L1). The Revs haven’t gone more than three straight without a win in MLS since a four-game drought that included a loss in the knockout round of MLS is Back in July-August 2020.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Questionable: Matt Turner (lower leg)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 12:30 PM

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvNER

Weather: 44, partly cloud

