The weekend is nearly here as FC Dallas has an early kick tomorrow (hello 12:30 pm kick-off!). We have plenty of pregame coverage coming up today, but let’s get into some links first.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: Can FC Dallas slow down the New England Revolution? - Big D Soccer

New England is coming off a Shield-winning season but are they still as dominant? We'll certainly find out tomorrow.

FC Dallas acquires Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Barcelona SC Guayaquil - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas adds another U22 player and throws some GAM to Portland to secure his player rights.

// MLS //

Bring the party! Charlotte FC set for record-breaking home opener | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte is expecting to pack their stadium with 75,000 people tomorrow, which is just wild. Good for them.

"Super motivated": Charlotte FC look to put on a show in home opener | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte was always super aggressive in the build up to their home opener in terms of selling tickets, but retaining those fans for the long haul is the bigger story.

Charlotte is ready for MLS: How the Panthers' 'Other Football Project' became a real club | ESPNFC

Charlotte FC hosts its first match on Saturday, but the journey to get to this point began long ago, in the offices of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

St. Louis CITY SC sign João Klauss as Designated Player before 2023 MLS launch | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte took a while to sign DPs ahead of their first season, where St. Louis is taking the opposite approach.

MLS anonymous team executive survey: Best and worst teams, owners, rules, underrated players and cheating around the league – The Athletic

This is honestly an impressive survey by the Athletic. So many details and intriguing comments throughout this one.

Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders renew MLS’s most nuanced “rivalry” | US Soccer Players

Real Salt Lake hosts the Seattle Sounders in a rivalry game that isn't normally played up in Major League Soccer but carries extra meaning.

Matt Turner will miss second consecutive game, likely more - The Bent Musket

Bruce Arena told the media that Matt Turner won’t play against FC Dallas on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo bullish on accelerating culture change with arrival of Hector Herrera | The Striker Texas

Houston Dynamo GM Pat Onstad and head coach Paulo Nagamura are betting on Mexican Hector Herrera to be the game-changer they need to turn the club around.