The United States didn’t look great in the second half against a B-squad from Costa Rica but it doesn’t really matter in the end as they’ve officially qualified again for the World Cup. Tomorrow we’ll learn which group they’ll be placed in and who they’ll be up against come later this year.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas should approach their Brimstone Cup rivals - Big D Soccer

Chicago has looked improved under Ezra Hendrickson and will pose a pretty big threat to FC Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

// MLS //

Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month | MLSSoccer.com

The Crew midfielder beat out the likes of Carlos Vela, Carles Gil and others to earn the top player for the first month of play.

Portland Timbers announce equity, accountability, engagement initiatives | ESPNFC

The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced 12 initiatives related to what the teams called "accountability, engagement and equity," on Wednesday.

Sounders injury update: Nicolás Lodeiro is back in Sounders training - Sounder At Heart

The midfielder has been a full participant all week and should be available on Saturday.

Gerhard Struber removes name from contention for open Austria national team job - Once A Metro

Red Bulls manager reiterates his commitment to the project in New York.

Does Heber belong in a remade NYCFC squad - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC hasn't really had the best of Heber in a couple of seasons but now that he is fully healthy, what do they do with him?

// USMNT //

World Cup ticket punched, USMNT exhale as Qatar 2022 awaits: “The emotions are a bit crazy” | MLSSoccer.com

The US team did it, they managed to not screw things up so badly last night in Costa Rica and now we're heading to Qatar.

‘It’s all of our dreams’: USMNT celebrates a World Cup return and pushes Couva to the distant past – The Athletic

A 2-0 loss to Costa Rica put an initial damper on celebrations, but the USMNT eventually made the most of a special night in San Jose.

USMNT underwhelms vs. Costa Rica, but all eyes on World Cup now qualification assured | ESPNFC

An underwhelming final performance against Costa Rica's backup XI wasn't the optimism-inspiring sendoff the U.S. wanted. But it is at the World Cup.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 0-2 Costa Rica - a tricky fixture results in the USA headed to Qatar - Stars and Stripes FC

It was a poor second half but we can move past it quickly now that we know the US has qualified.