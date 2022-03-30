The United States Men’s national team looks to lock up their spot in Qatar tonight as they take on Costa Rica. While anything is possible, even a small loss will get them there. But let’s be honest, we want three points.

// MLS //

MLS Next Pro’s streaming product got off to a very bad start - Sounder At Heart

A few of you already complained about how bad it was for North Texas SC over the weekend, and you aren't wrong.

MLS releases Portland Timbers investigation results, fines club $25,000 for failing to report Andy Polo incident – The Athletic

The investigation found that the Timbers did not intend to conceal allegations of domestic violence against Andy Polo.

// USMNT //

USMNT approach at Costa Rica "no different" with World Cup 2022 spot nearly clinched | MLSSoccer.com

The US has had a little more determination to their play in recent games and tonight they need to use that to wrap up qualifying.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Costa Rica: intercontinental playoff strategies and pot scenarios for the World Cup draw – The Athletic

There is so much on the line for both sides tonight and the biggest storyline may actually be involving the yellow card rules in place.

Young USMNT ready to lay World Cup qualifying ghosts to rest vs. Costa Rica | ESPNFC

Since Gregg Berhalter was named the USMNT's head coach in 2018, everything he's done has built toward this moment. A spot at the World Cup awaits.

United States looking to make history in qualifying finale in Costa Rica | ESPNFC

Gregg Berhalter and players for the U.S. maintain their intent to win remains unaffected despite essentially having sealed a spot in the World Cup.

USA vs. Costa Rica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

One point, three points, zero points. It is all possible and they still go to Qatar after tonight. Just don't royally screw this up guys.