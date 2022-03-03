FC Dallas acquires Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Barcelona SC Guayaquil

The deal is done. FC Dallas has added another defender to the roster and a U-22 player at that.

FC Dallas has acquired center back Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Ecuador’s Serie A Barcelona SC Guayaquil for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced today. Quiñónez will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC Dallas has an option to exercise a permanent transfer on Quiñónez’s contract following the duration of the loan in December 2022.

To make this move happen, FC Dallas had to trade $100,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Portland Timbers in exchange for Quiñónez’s Discovery Priority. The Portland Timbers could receive an additional $150,000 in GAM if the permanent transfer option is exercised and the amount paid for the permanent transfer is lower than $2 million.

The 20-year old joins FC Dallas after starting his professional soccer career with Barcelona SC’s academy and ascending to the first team. He’s appeared in 11 matches overall for Barcelona over two seasons. He made his international debut for Ecuador’s National Team in an international friendly vs. Mexico on Oct. 28, 2021.