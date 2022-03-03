We’re past the midway point in this second week of the new season. FC Dallas will train in Frisco this morning before heading to the airport for their weekend trip to New England. We’ll begin previewing that game today but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Exclusive interview: Alan Velasco on adjusting to FC Dallas | The Striker Texas

I think the big takeaway for me is that he wants to learn English so he can have better communication with all of his teammates. That feels like a small win right there.

With wait over, designated player Alan Velasco is ready to help FC Dallas push for the playoffs and more | The Striker Texas

FCD says it won't rush its record signing onto the field, though fans may not have to wait long to see him in action.

Alan Velasco time is approaching for FC Dallas: "We don't want to rush" | MLSSoccer.com

Of course, we're going to be told over and over again to be patient with Velasco. But you do have to wonder how quickly we're going to see him in action here. I'm thinking maybe a quick debut this weekend followed by a start at home next week.

// MLS //

2022 offseason transfer grades for all 28 MLS clubs | MLSSoccer.com

So Matt Doyle liked our transfers this winter, primarily because we sold Ricardo Pepi for so much money.

“A massive signing”: Mexico captain Hector Herrera arrives to change future of Houston Dynamo FC | MLSSoccer.com

Houston finally got their big signing that they've been waiting probably years to make. Now the question is, will this really make them a contender?

Don Garber bristles at ‘retirement league’ label, but aging stars still serve a purpose for MLS – The Athletic

At this point, honestly, if a guy like Neymar or Messi wants to spend their last years in MLS, you let them. They will still help move the needle the way the league needs them to.

Sounders embark on bold journey of brand evaluation - Sounder At Heart

I know a lot of Seattle fans will be disappointed if they update their branding any but I do think they are in a good position to find a better 'look' for the long-term.

Cristhian Paredes agrees to a new contact with Timbers FC - Stumptown Footy

Paredes has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2025, with a club option for the final year.

Report: Matt Turner continues to be absent at Revs training - The Bent Musket

That could be interesting for this weekend's game in New England.

After a month in limbo, Mikael Uhre finally trains with his new Philadelphia Union teammates - Brotherly Game

The Danish striker arrived on Friday and participated in training for the first time on Tuesday morning.