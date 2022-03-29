The week rolls on here as FC Dallas is getting ready to return to the field later this weekend in Chicago and the USMNT is getting set to qualify for the World Cup tomorrow night in Costa Rica.

// FC Dallas //

Check out the latest episode of our Big D After Dark podcast:

// MLS //

Rapids trade for FC Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla - Burgundy Wave

The Rapids get stronger at a position of need but spent a chunk of change on an unproven player.

2022 Generation adidas Cup to feature 80 world-class academies from around world | MLSSoccer.com

Between this tournament and the Dallas Cup, there is a lot of youth soccer about to take place here in Frisco over the next couple of weeks.

Three trends to watch early in the 2022 MLS season | US Soccer Players

Is New England built for the regular season, Carlos Vela in LAFC's attack and Sporting KC's injury situation are early trends in 2022.

Can the Sounders become first MLS team to win CCL? - Sounder At Heart

Seattle (and NYCFC) are very close to a CCL final for the first time in their history.

The Columbus Crew has options if Lucas Zelarayan cannot take the field - Massive Report

Columbus is going to have to figure some things out with Zelarayan out here.

// USMNT //

What went right for the USMNT vs. Panama & what it means for Wednesday at Costa Rica | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of things went right on Sunday night and now the US is in a good position to qualify for Qatar tomorrow night in Costa Rica.

Gregg Berhalter flexes USMNT depth chart to keep 2022 World Cup quest on course | MLSSoccer.com

I know a lot has been said about the way Berhalter has gone about doing things here as the US manager but so far, his system is working pretty well.

Getting set for 2026, sorting CBAs, and a women’s Open Cup: Cindy Parlow Cone on her priorities as USSF president – The Athletic

The now-re-elected president of U.S. Soccer speaks on what she hopes to accomplish in the next four years.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Costa Rica - Stars and Stripes FC

Costa Rica has a tough situation here with several key players on yellow cards that would carry over into the international playoff in June. Sit them, or risk them.