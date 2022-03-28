Big D After Dark: Goals Galore for Nation & North Texas

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to celebrate North Texas SC’s debut win in MLS Next Pro as well as crucial performances from Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola to bring the US one step closer to World Cup qualifying.

North Texas Brought the Fire

Despite playing against a pretty seasoned team in Minnesota United FC 2, including FC Dallas alums Jacori Hayes and Callum Montgomery, a young North Texas SC side took care of business at home. Team captain Derek Waldeck delivered the opening goal, and FCD academy talent Tarik Scott scored a brace in his debut. The game revealed a lot about Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah’s approach, tactics that are very similar to the senior team and demand a lot of energy and coordination.

In particular, homegrown Antonio Carrera delivered a solid performance as goalkeeper, showing why the team is deserving to be high on his future.

Here’s the bottom line - North Texas was fun to watch! If you live in the DFW and can’t make the drive to Frisco, give Choctaw Stadium a visit and support these youngsters. We’ll definitely talk about this opening performance and also listen in to some segments of a media call with Pa-Modou Kah and Derek Waldeck from last week about their hopes for this season.

Ferreira and Ariola Shine

The long World Cup qualifying campaign is nearly over, and after grabbing a hard won point in Azteca, the USA wiped the floor with Panama on Sunday evening, dominating with a 5-1 win scoreline behind a hat trick from Christian Pulisic, a goal from Jesus Ferreira, and a goal from Paul Arriola. FC Dallas was all over this lineup once again. Walker Zimmerman is probably the best center back for the US right now. Kellyn Acosta has become a fixture in the midfield. Reggie Cannon was on the bench. Ricardo Pepi started against Mexico. Oh, yeah, what about Shaq Moore’s ties to the FCD academy?

One of the questions I will ask tonight - who on the FC Dallas roster has a shot to break their way into the lineup over the course of the season? Can Paxton Pomykal force Berhalter to call him up? Is there someone else that can do enough to get a look?

See you tonight!

