Sunday night’s game in Orlando for the USMNT was a pretty entertaining one, to say the least with the goals coming from a pair of FC Dallas players. Now the team needs to find a way to get a decent result in Costa Rica on Wednesday and we’ll be booking tickets to Qatar.
// FC Dallas //
North Texas SC downs Minnesota United II 3-1 in MLS Next Pro debut - Big D Soccer
North Texas looked good in their MLS Next Pro debut on Saturday night with two goals from Tarik Scott.
Ferreira, Arriola Star for USMNT in World Cup Qualifier | FC Dallas
A goal apiece for the FCD duo on Sunday night in Orlando as the US is now inches away from a spot in Qatar.
FC Dallas stand up! Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola massive for USMNT vs. Panama | MLSSoccer.com
Seeing how good the FC Dallas duo made you wonder why one or both of them didn't start in Mexico.
// MLS //
Barcelona south: Karol Swiderski caps gorgeous 11-pass sequence with goal in Charlotte FC win | MLSSoccer.com
There were a couple of MLS games this past weekend with Charlotte picking up their second win in a row thanks to Swiderski.
Sources: Chelsea among clubs inquiring about Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com
I guess we shouldn't expect Slonina to stay in MLS for very long if some big teams are lining up to get him.
Orlando City vs. Portland Timbers: Final Score 1-1 as Late Penalty Costs Lions Road Points - The Mane Land
The Lions were in great shape until conceding a penalty against 10-man Portland.
RSL’s undefeated streak ends with 1-0 loss to Kansas City - RSL Soapbox
RSL comes up short in a back and forth match that could have gone either way.
What we know about the Columbus Crew so far in 2022 - Massive Report
Four games in and you are getting a sense of who some teams are and Columbus has shown a thing or two that this may be a different bunch than last year's team.
How Frankie Amaya became the centerpiece of the Red Bulls in 2022 - Once A Metro
The former Cincinnati draft pick put a difficult 2021 behind him with New York reaping the rewards.
// USMNT //
Christian Pulisic "in the zone" vs. Panama as USMNT enter World Cup threshold | MLSSoccer.com
Pulisic played with a little more fire and intensity that we don't see enough of when he is with the US.
Christian Pulisic took center stage when the USMNT needed him most – The Athletic
Pulisic overcame recent frustrations to put in his best-ever performance for the USMNT and deliver a big win against Panama.
The USMNT is 90 minutes away from the World Cup after dominating Panama in Orlando…again – The Athletic
The old adage of 'anything can happen' is still in effect for the US as they head to Costa Rica.
2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 5-1 Panama - The USMNT get the job done with a big win at home - Stars and Stripes FC
A huge game from Christian Pulisic bring the USA on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup.
Loading comments...