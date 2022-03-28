Sunday night’s game in Orlando for the USMNT was a pretty entertaining one, to say the least with the goals coming from a pair of FC Dallas players. Now the team needs to find a way to get a decent result in Costa Rica on Wednesday and we’ll be booking tickets to Qatar.

// FC Dallas //

North Texas SC downs Minnesota United II 3-1 in MLS Next Pro debut - Big D Soccer

North Texas looked good in their MLS Next Pro debut on Saturday night with two goals from Tarik Scott.

Ferreira, Arriola Star for USMNT in World Cup Qualifier | FC Dallas

A goal apiece for the FCD duo on Sunday night in Orlando as the US is now inches away from a spot in Qatar.

FC Dallas stand up! Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola massive for USMNT vs. Panama | MLSSoccer.com

Seeing how good the FC Dallas duo made you wonder why one or both of them didn't start in Mexico.

// MLS //

Barcelona south: Karol Swiderski caps gorgeous 11-pass sequence with goal in Charlotte FC win | MLSSoccer.com

There were a couple of MLS games this past weekend with Charlotte picking up their second win in a row thanks to Swiderski.

Sources: Chelsea among clubs inquiring about Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com

I guess we shouldn't expect Slonina to stay in MLS for very long if some big teams are lining up to get him.

Orlando City vs. Portland Timbers: Final Score 1-1 as Late Penalty Costs Lions Road Points - The Mane Land

The Lions were in great shape until conceding a penalty against 10-man Portland.

RSL’s undefeated streak ends with 1-0 loss to Kansas City - RSL Soapbox

RSL comes up short in a back and forth match that could have gone either way.

What we know about the Columbus Crew so far in 2022 - Massive Report

Four games in and you are getting a sense of who some teams are and Columbus has shown a thing or two that this may be a different bunch than last year's team.

How Frankie Amaya became the centerpiece of the Red Bulls in 2022 - Once A Metro

The former Cincinnati draft pick put a difficult 2021 behind him with New York reaping the rewards.

// USMNT //

Christian Pulisic "in the zone" vs. Panama as USMNT enter World Cup threshold | MLSSoccer.com

Pulisic played with a little more fire and intensity that we don't see enough of when he is with the US.

Christian Pulisic took center stage when the USMNT needed him most – The Athletic

Pulisic overcame recent frustrations to put in his best-ever performance for the USMNT and deliver a big win against Panama.

The USMNT is 90 minutes away from the World Cup after dominating Panama in Orlando…again – The Athletic

The old adage of 'anything can happen' is still in effect for the US as they head to Costa Rica.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 5-1 Panama - The USMNT get the job done with a big win at home - Stars and Stripes FC

A huge game from Christian Pulisic bring the USA on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup.