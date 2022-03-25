There were good chances for the USMNT to pull out some big-time history on Thursday night in Mexico City but in the end, a draw is what they had to settle for against their rivals. In some ways, you’ll take that as a positive step going into the last home qualifier this weekend with Panama.

// MLS //

MLS NEXT Pro opening weekend: Everything you need to know | MLSSoccer.com

North Texas SC will get their first game of the season this weekend but all eyes will likely be on St. Louis and their expected sellout.

Meet Obed Vargas, the next player USA and Mexico will be dueling over - Sounder At Heart

There aren't many players that have come from Alaska but Seattle has found a hidden gem in Vargas.

Report: Andy Polo had contract paid out in full by MLS - Stumptown Footy

The news comes via comments from an executive at Polo’s new Peruvian club Universitario.

Coach Jonny B: The Fire’s Jonathan Bornstein is quietly building his coaching resume - Hot Time In Old Town

Bornstein has been working as a volunteer assistant coach with Northwestern University’s men’s soccer team.

Columbus Crew’s Luís Diaz is showing his maturation on and off the field - Massive Report

After arriving in 2019, Díaz has had moments, but not to the level of consistency supporters hoped. In 2022, that’s changing.

Chris Durkin returns to D.C. United following Sint-Truiden departure, Houston Dynamo trade - Black And Red United

It’s complicated, but United has brought Durkin back to where it all started via, among other things, the MLS Under-22 Initiative.

Why is Austin FC the only MLS club without an international call-up? | The Striker Texas

While all 27 of its Major League Soccer rivals send players abroad this March, none from Austin were called by their national teams.

// USMNT //

Euphoria, exhaustion and expectation for USMNT on epic Azteca night | MLSSoccer.com

The chances were certainly there last night for the US but a scoreless draw in Mexico City is not the worst result.

Despite a pair of horrible misses, the USMNT leaves the Azteca in good shape – The Athletic

Home match against Panama will now go a long way toward determining the trajectory of the USMNT's World Cup hopes.

USMNT's World Cup draw in Mexico a positive but missed chances at Azteca could yet prove costly | ESPNFC

The U.S. picked up a valuable point vs. Mexico at Azteca but the result will be tinged with disappointment as a World Cup place is not secure yet.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 0-0 Mexico - Wasted chances, but a needed point for the Americans - Stars and Stripes FC

No goals, but at least Gio did that awesome run that was a lot of fun to watch in the moment.