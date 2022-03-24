The USMNT have the big one in front of them here tonight as they head to Mexico City to battle our regional rivals from Mexico. A win and they could nearly stamp their way to Qatar, a loss will only make things tougher in the final two qualifiers coming up.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Game grades - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas showed up well in the first half and then had to ride a bit of a defensive wave to hold on in their win over Portland.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 4 - Big D Soccer

For the second week in a row, FC Dallas has jumped up in everyone's rankings.

U.S. national team has plenty of FC Dallas flavor heading into historic Azteca match | The Striker Texas

A pair of FCD players are on the roster for the match with El Tri, but the club's ties to the USMNT go much deeper.

Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo) | MLSSoccer.com

Thanks to the weird allocation order, DCU had to go through some work to regain a former Homegrown player.

"Hell yeah!": Robin Fraser elated to sign contract extension with Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com

Fraser has shown that he can take a team that doesn't have a lot of star power and pushes them towards the top of the Western Conference.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 4? | MLSSoccer.com

I think you know where this article is going to lead off from week four.

Underestimating Real Salt Lake is a bad idea | US Soccer Players

I still believe it is too early to call RSL a contender here but they are doing a good job of proving a lot of people wrong so far this season.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán to miss 1-2 weeks with knee injury - Massive Report

After being helped off the field in Columbus’ 1-1 draw against the Red Bulls, the prognosis is good for the Black & Gold’s dynamic midfielder.

Champions League prize money for CONCACAF winners in 2022 - Hudson River Blue

Past champs punched their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup and made bank, but a new format could change that.

Moment of WCQ truth looms for USMNT at Mexico: “This is probably the biggest week of our lives” | MLSSoccer.com

The US has never won a qualifier in Mexico but a win tonight will certainly help put them on their way to Qatar.

As World Cup qualification comes down to the wire, Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela’s absences still loom large for Mexico – The Athletic

I know there are other guys that can score for Mexico but it is rather interesting that their two biggest scorers aren't included in this roster.

USMNT projected lineup vs. Mexico: Altitude, squad rotation and World Cup qualification on the line – The Athletic

U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter faces a number of challenges when deciding who to start in these all-important final qualifiers.