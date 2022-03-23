Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 4

Back-to-back wins is a nice way to boost your momentum in any season and FC Dallas is now looking strong following their 4-1 win over Portland. Most of the rankings out there on the web certainly are taking notice of the club and what Jesus Ferreria was able to do with his first hat trick.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 12 (up 4)

Comment: Jesus Ferreira put on an absolute show. Even better, he did it in front of a sold-out crowd.

A sell-out crowd at @ToyotaStadiumTX to watch Jesús make history. pic.twitter.com/xYDRhcGV2x — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 20, 2022

He’s notably struggled with his finishing over the last few months, but it’s like he progressed to the mean in one fell swoop on Saturday. Portland had no idea how to handle an effective False No. 9 and Ferreira made the most of his opportunities in an unexpectedly ruthless way. He’s the deserving Week 4 Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire.

FC Dallas look like a playoff contender. Nico Estevez seems to have immediately found the most effective setup for this team, and Dallas have the talent to make life difficult for every opponent they’ll face this year. Paul Arriola has fit in wonderfully, Alan Velasco looks terrifying and the midfield seems wholly revamped with a healthy Paxton Pomykal and increasing steadiness from Brandon Servania and Edwin Cerrillo.

On top of that, I just want to point out this team is runnin’ running. Per Second Spectrum, the only team with more runs that’s sprinted more often is D.C. However, FC Dallas have sprinted 600 more meters. They’re getting after it in transition moments and it shows. High effort + high functionality is a way to pile up points in this league, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are extended stretches this year where they do just that.

ESPNFC - 9 (up 4)

Comment: Dallas’ revamped side is showing signs that it could be a force in the Western Conference after its 4-1 mauling of Portland. Jesus Ferreira is entering the international break in fine form following his hat trick, while Alan Velasco looks to be the real deal as well

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).