The start of a rough qualifying stretch for the USMNT is nearly here as their game in Mexico kicks off tomorrow night. For FC Dallas, they’re off this weekend but training resumes with some light work to help keep the momentum going from the back-to-back wins.

// FC Dallas //

Season Preview: North Texas SC begins MLS Next Pro journey - Big D Soccer

North Texas SC will make their season debut on Saturday, March 26th. We are starting to ramp up our coverage this season of the MLS Next Pro team.

What we learned from FC Dallas’ 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers - Big D Soccer

From the depth starting to show up to Ferreira’s big night, FC Dallas has a lot of good momentum right now.

// MLS //

The human side of the game: The Call Up’s Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the importance of different voices in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

I don't know if you all listen to this podcast but I think you should. I enjoy their takes and the fact that they always appear to be having fun in the process.

Rash overreactions to MLS Week 4: Cracks in veteran squads? Dust-ups go mainstream? | MLSSoccer.com

Four weeks in and the top of the standings does look a little weird this season.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Mexico - Stars and Stripes FC

The rivals meet at the region’s most daunting venue in the region tomorrow night.

MLB lockout won’t change NYCFC schedule - Hudson River Blue

CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals will move DC United match from April 9 at Citi Field to August 31 at Red Bull Arena.

New England Revolution looking to get healthy during international break - The Bent Musket

The Revs had a pretty rough stretch here lately and were probably the one team looking forward to a short break from play.

// USMNT //

"There's no fear": USMNT confront Mexico as Qatar 2022 pressure mounts | MLSSoccer.com

In some ways, it is good that this US roster is young enough to be a bit naive about playing in Mexico. If anything, the lessons learned from the failed cycle for 2018 are enough to motivate them.

With past failure as context, USMNT enters a pressure-packed three-game sprint to get back to the World Cup – The Athletic

This three-game sprint is going to be about as tough as it could possibly get for the USMNT. Let's hope they're up for the challenge.

2022 World Cup - How United States, Mexico and Canada can qualify | ESPNFC

Four points appear to be the answer in most cases for the USMNT. Five would automatically do it.