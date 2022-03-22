We’ve made it to another day here as FC Dallas gets a day of rest according to their weekly schedule. Now the focus for us all shifts to the USMNT as they head to Mexico later this week for an important qualifying match.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira voted MLS Player of the Week - Big D Soccer

For the first time this season, FC Dallas has the top player in MLS.

FC Dallas hosts coming out party against the Portland Timbers - Big D Soccer

We've seen the build-up the last couple of weeks and on Saturday, the coming-out party happened for the FCD attack.

Ferreria finds form, Nico's strategy for break & more: Three thoughts from FC Dallas' 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers | The Striker Texas

The way things are going, it is kind of a shame that there is a break this weekend from league play.

Also, here was our podcast from last night:

// MLS //

USL can produce Mexico's next 'Chicharito' and put MLS, Liga MX on notice | ESPNFC

The next big star for Mexico may not come from Liga MX, or even from MLS. Instead, American soccer's second division is producing top-tier talent.

Six things we’ve learned about the Sounders after eight games - Sounder At Heart

A lot of new faces have emerged that make this arguably the deepest roster in Sounders history.

Chicago Fire 3, SKC 1: What We Learned - Hot Time In Old Town

While MLS play is off this weekend, it isn't too early to get a look at the next FCD opponent.

D.C. United, Rapid Wien reach deal to accelerate Taxiarchis Fountas transfer - Black And Red United

United put up the money to get their Designated Player now rather than waiting until July.

Houston Dynamo add 21-year-old Brazilian Thiago to improve attack | The Striker Texas

The Houston Dynamo have added a young attacking player in Brazilian winger Thiago.

OFFICIAL: Atlanta United Sign Chivas Forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta also added another striker yesterday, one on loan from Chivas.

// USMNT //

USMNT holding nerve as World Cup qualifying moment of truth looms | MLSSoccer.com

So four points are needed, five would send them through. Boy, it is going to be a stressful week or so for the USMNT.

Brenden Aaronson to miss USMNT's final World Cup qualifiers because of knee injury - The Athletic

This is certainly a huge loss for the USMNT as Aaronson has been a pretty solid player during qualifying.

The USMNT visits Estadio Azteca tied on points with Mexico | US Soccer Players

Mexico hosts the United States on Thursday at Estadio Azteca with the venue a major part of the story in Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Ahead of the final USMNT World Cup qualifiers, the center back pool faces an uncertain situation - Stars and Stripes FC

The backline has been strong so far but will need to step up if the USA is going to qualify.