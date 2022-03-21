FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira voted MLS Player of the Week

We’ve discussed the magical night for FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira a lot already (and we’ll have plenty more as the week goes on too) but the awards are starting to pile in today after his big night in the win over the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for the fourth week of the 2022 MLS season.

The smart choice. As easy as 1, 2, 3. pic.twitter.com/opojvwkbBz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 21, 2022

Ferreira tallied his first scores of the 2022 MLS season in record-setting fashion, becoming the first player in FC Dallas history to record a hat trick in the span of 10 or fewer minutes of game time. He is the ninth player in league history to score a hat trick in the span of 10 minutes or less.

Ferreira was also named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Week for Week 4. This is Ferreira’s first Team of the Week appearance this season and eighth overall since 2019.