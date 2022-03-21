Having two straight wins before an international break is about as good as FC Dallas could have hoped for here to close out the month of March. Now we turn our attention to the USMNT as they look to qualify for Qatar.

// FC Dallas //

Jesus Ferreira hat trick pushes FC Dallas over the Portland Timbers 4-1 - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira had a truly magical night as the FCD attack comes alive in a big win over the Timbers.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from Jesus Ferreira’s big night.

Jesus Ferriera nets hat trick, dishes assist to lead FC Dallas past Portland Timbers | The Striker Texas

The new FCD No. 9 scored his first goal of the year, then added two more as the club rolled past Portland for a second consecutive win.

Jesus Ferreira first career hat trick "great timing" for USMNT, FC Dallas | MLSSoccer.com

We said during the game that it was a great time for him to score one goal but then two more just made it even better.

// MLS //

Ferreira plays the False 9 to perfection, Vazquez shows he's the real deal, giving RSL their due & more from Week 4 | MLSSoccer.com

I do appreciate the full breakdown of Ferreira's play on Saturday in this piece. The movement he had off the ball was something I was hoping to see from him in this roll too.

LAFC answering early questions about their 2022 season in emphatic fashion | MLSSoccer.com

I didn't think LAFC would be a top contender this season but with Carlos Vela back to his old self, and given the moves they made within the league, they appear to be proving me wrong.

Austin FC's new identity on display vs. Sounders: "This group has more spine to it, more character" | MLSSoccer.com

So three of the four games have come from Austin, and yes, they've been better. There are still 30 games to go and I think this group will eventually hit a wall.

Nashville SC waits for a unique home field advantage | US Soccer Players

Nashville SC is counting down the games as they continue a road swing while waiting for their new stadium to open and with it the home-field advantage.

Austin vs. Sounders, recap: 10 paces and draw - Sounder At Heart

I think given Seattle's midweek CCL trip to Mexico, this was as good as a result as they could have hoped for in Austin.

Caps melted: LAFC 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - Angels on Parade

Ryan Hollingshead scored a brace in the win for LAFC, just when I think I don't miss him anymore he does stuff like that.

Total team effort earned Philadelphia Union first win at Yankee Stadium - Brotherly Game

While NYCFC is coming off a pretty tough CCL match from the midweek, Philly didn't care as they picked up their first win in Yankee Stadium.

Revs miss Farrell, Kessler, and Turner but they aren’t using that as an excuse - The Bent Musket

New England had a tough week as well, losing in the CCL and then losing in Charlotte. Credit to the expansion side though for their play.