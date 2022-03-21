After Dark: Hat Trick Heaven

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to celebrate a massive 4-1 win at home against the Portland Timbers.

In front of a raucous, sold-out crowd, FC Dallas built on its performance against Nashville by staring down and obliterating the lowly Portland Twigs... er Timbers. The route was on early behind a stunning hat trick from Jesus Ferreira. The goals were truly team efforts with passing series and combinations that broke down the Timber defense time and time again.

If you caught last week’s episode, remember that there was some hand wringing about Jesus Ferreira’s slow start to the season. It seems like Jesus listened in because he went out and crushed Portland’s defense. His movement and finishing were clinical. What a performance!

Despite the goal that Portland was able to get in, the defense did their job ably again, including some standout goalkeeping from Maarten Paes who is staking a claim to a permanent starting role and transfer. Nanu also served a delicious assist as he acclimates to his role. All in all, there is so much to like out of this match - the effort, energy, and focus.

Can the team improve? Of course, we’ll talk about some of those areas of improvement, including staying focused once they had a lead (which is a problem for a lot of teams in such a situation). We’ll talk about where the squad can continue to improve. And of course, we’ll think about the trajectory - how can this style of play lend to their efforts on away games?

As usual, we will try to include a post-game comment or two from a player or coach to help us think about the match and look ahead.

More importantly, we will include you. After Dark is the only live podcast for FC Dallas fans that includes your questions in the middle of the show.

What questions do you want to be answered this evening? Is FC Dallas... good? How impressed are you with the contributions of Alan Velasco?