The midway point of our week is here folks. We’re moving closer towards FC Dallas’ first road game of the season this weekend as they’ll travel to New England tomorrow to get ready for that one.

March Outlook: Where will the points come from this month for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has three games against 2021 playoff teams, with two of those at home.

Also, we did get to see Alan Velasco in training for the first time:

Prospect watch: Best young-player performers in MLS Week 1 | MLSSoccer.com

No FCD guys on this list after week one, but that isn't a terrible thing I suppose.

Five key learnings from MLS Week 1 – and what they’ll mean in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Interesting thoughts on FCD's draw with Toronto here. If the attack can find a way to finish those chances, it could be a lot of fun to watch this season.

St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Tomáš Ostrák from Bundesliga's FC Köln | MLSSoccer.com

Gotta love the expansion roster builds beginning to take place a year out.

Report: Houston Dynamo have agreement with Mexican international Hector Herrera - Dynamo Theory

The Dynamo have their Mexican star, but he won't be with them until this summer. Is this a big get for them? Time will certainly tell as they’ve been down this path before with Mexican players.

Sports on TV: MLS opens 2022 season with unremarkable viewership as it seeks huge new TV deal – The Athletic

Yeah, that's unfortunate for MLS as they go into the next round of media rights talks. But you do wonder if TV numbers these days are really the end-all-be-all. Streaming numbers on the other hand seem more valuable.

How MLB missing 5pm deadline will disrupt NYCFC’s home schedule - Hudson River Blue

It looks like NYCFC could be a team looking for a home a lot this season.