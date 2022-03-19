FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Game Thread

HATY FOR JESUS

A Jesús Ferreira first-half hat trick. pic.twitter.com/NAnLk6sEcE — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 20, 2022

JESUS AGAIN!

Folks, the boys are buzzing.



Jesús Ferreira slots home his 2nd goal of the match. pic.twitter.com/rHR75yBz5q — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 20, 2022

VELASCO TO JESUS!

Jesús take the lead. pic.twitter.com/tyQVYXkv6Y — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 20, 2022

Lineups

FC Dallas looks to win back-to-back games as they host the Portland Timbers in the final match for the month of March.

Both teams are coming into this game off wins last weekend. Portland picked up a 1-0 win over Austin FC, while FC Dallas scored two late goals to down Nashville SC.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - We’ll go back-to-back weeks here picking the young Argentine. He came off the bench last week and immediately made an impact and then scored a wonderful goal. Now the question will come, can he earn a starting spot for this one or is he better served off the bench?

Can we get on a run? - FC Dallas picked up its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday. Dallas managed consecutive wins only once in 2021, beating the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City in late July.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Nicky Hernandez

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

Portland notes:

Texas record - The Timbers have won just three of 28 visits to Texas in MLS play (D11 L14), with two of those wins coming in Dallas (D5 L8, including playoffs).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Tega Ikoba (abdominal), Felipe Mora (knee surgery), Eryk Williamson (knee surgery), Hunter Sulte (left ankle sprain), Marvin Loria (left ankle sprain)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvPOR

Weather: 66, partly cloud

