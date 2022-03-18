The final game for the month of March is upon us here as FC Dallas gets set to host Portland tomorrow night before the start of a very important FIFA break for World Cup qualifying. We’ll know soon enough if the US will find a way to advance to Qatar.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: A deep dive into the Portland Timbers - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has a good history against the Timbers at home over the years.

Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira Called into United States National Team Duty - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has plenty of impact on this roster and thankfully these two will be available this weekend before heading off to Mexico.

Marco Farfan Already Proving His Worth for FC Dallas | FC Dallas

After the New England game, I realized this was one of the best trades the club has made in some time within MLS.

Alan Velasco's brilliant introduction wins MLS Week 3 AT&T Goal of the Week | MLSSoccer.com

I want to say it has been a couple of seasons since an FC Dallas player had a goal of the week win.

// MLS //

Takeaways from a chaotic week as NYCFC and Seattle Sounders prevail in CCL | MLSSoccer.com

So on one side, you have an MLS final and the other a Liga MX. In some ways, that is how you want this tournament to end up being.

León vs. Sounders, recap: Onward to the semis - Sounder At Heart

Matches in Mexico are always difficult for MLS sides but Seattle picked up another decent one for the league as they advanced to the semifinals.

Playoff revenge? Philadelphia Union look forward, not back in NYCFC rematch | MLSSoccer.com

I wouldn't want to look back on that playoff loss if I were Philly, definitely one that reeks of 'what if' all over it.

Official: Minnesota United add Kemar Lawrence via trade with Toronto FC | MLSSoccer.com

This one was being floated around the last couple of days as a potential move and now it if official. Weird trade though if you ask me but an overall good pickup for Minnesota.

NYCFC trades and transfers: Gabriel Pereira signed from Corinthians - Hudson River Blue

This could be one of those sneaky good moves out of NYCFC here this spring.

If there’s a move to be made for Gyasi Zardes, Austin FC should find it | The Striker Texas

This would be a difficult trade for Austin to pull off but it would likely make them a contender at least in the attacking sense.

// USMNT //

Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line | MLSSoccer.com

Four points appear to be what this group needs out of three really difficult games.

USMNT roster analysis: Big questions before final World Cup qualifiers – The Athletic

The absence of Weston McKennie and the fitness of Gio Reyna, Zack Steffen and others create a flair bit of uncertainty entering the window.

Octagonal endgame: The USMNT’s massive March window | US Soccer Players

The intense sprints of this qualifying round due to the pandemic has made for some really dramatic soccer.